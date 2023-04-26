8 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Summer

Whether you're planning to do lots of entertaining as the weather gets warmer or just want to stock up for your own family, Costco can be a great resource for your seasonal grocery needs.

Of course, not everything is worth buying in bulk -- but here are eight Costco food items you should definitely consider adding to your cart the next time you shop.

St Michel Madeleine Classic French Sponge Cakes

Price: $37.99 for 100 mini cakes

Thanks to a hot deal of $12 off, you can feed all of your guests delicious moist sponge cakes imported from France for under $40. Each one is individually wrapped for safe keeping.

The Original Poppers Brand Cream Cheese Jalapenos

Price: $10.49 for 52 oz

Got hungry kids and adults coming to you looking for the perfect snack? Meet these jalapeno poppers. Save $3.50 when you buy them at Costco. Your guests will thank you.

San Pellegrino Momenti Italian Sparkling Drink: Clementine & Peach

Price: $16.99 for 24

Give your guests the gift of refreshment with these perfectly sweet and summery beverages. There are no artificial sweeteners and they're made with real fruit juice! Best of all: they're selling for $5 off the original price.

Mott's Fruit Snacks

Price: $10.49 for 90 packs

Kids (and honestly adults) love these snacks. They're made with real fruit and veggie juice, and right now, they're selling for $3.50 less than they normally do.

New York Strip Steaks

Price: $199.99 for 14 12oz steaks

Though it will cost you $200, these steaks are worth the splurge. The Great Southern grass fed beef is free range, antibiotic free and has no extra hormones added. One review says these were "the most tender steaks we've ever had." This would normally cost $249.99, so it's best to take advantage of the sale now.

SkinnyPop Popcorn

Price: $13.99 for 36

This popcorn is addictive. With this package, you get 12 Sweet & Salty Kettle, 12 Original and 12 White Cheddar. Right now, they're $4 off what they are normally.

BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Slices

Price: $8.99 for 16 oz

This mozzarella is versatile enough that you can buy it in bulk and not get sick of eating it. You can serve it as an appetizer on its own, or add it to pasta, salads, sandwiches and frittatas.

La Colombe Draft Latte Cold Brew

Price: $22.49 for a 12-pack

It's officially iced coffee season, and this particular variety is a favorite among Costco shoppers, Eat This, Not That reported.

