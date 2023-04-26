News & Insights

8 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Summer

April 26, 2023 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates

Whether you're planning to do lots of entertaining as the weather gets warmer or just want to stock up for your own family, Costco can be a great resource for your seasonal grocery needs.

Of course, not everything is worth buying in bulk -- but here are eight Costco food items you should definitely consider adding to your cart the next time you shop.

lady fingers

St Michel Madeleine Classic French Sponge Cakes

  • Price: $37.99 for 100 mini cakes

Thanks to a hot deal of $12 off, you can feed all of your guests delicious moist sponge cakes imported from France for under $40. Each one is individually wrapped for safe keeping.

Jalapeno and cheddar cheese poppers with a mug of beer.

The Original Poppers Brand Cream Cheese Jalapenos

  • Price: $10.49 for 52 oz

Got hungry kids and adults coming to you looking for the perfect snack? Meet these jalapeno poppers. Save $3.50 when you buy them at Costco. Your guests will thank you.

Sparkling water glass on a stone parapet with a mountain view.

San Pellegrino Momenti Italian Sparkling Drink: Clementine & Peach

  • Price: $16.99 for 24

Give your guests the gift of refreshment with these perfectly sweet and summery beverages. There are no artificial sweeteners and they're made with real fruit juice! Best of all: they're selling for $5 off the original price.

Organic Fruit Gummy Snacks for Kids.

Mott's Fruit Snacks

  • Price: $10.49 for 90 packs

Kids (and honestly adults) love these snacks. They're made with real fruit and veggie juice, and right now, they're selling for $3.50 less than they normally do.

Raw piece of meat, beef ribs.

New York Strip Steaks

  • Price: $199.99 for 14 12oz steaks

Though it will cost you $200, these steaks are worth the splurge. The Great Southern grass fed beef is free range, antibiotic free and has no extra hormones added. One review says these were "the most tender steaks we've ever had." This would normally cost $249.99, so it's best to take advantage of the sale now.

Popcorn

SkinnyPop Popcorn

  • Price: $13.99 for 36

This popcorn is addictive. With this package, you get 12 Sweet & Salty Kettle, 12 Original and 12 White Cheddar. Right now, they're $4 off what they are normally.

Buffalo mozzarella.

BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Slices

  • Price: $8.99 for 16 oz

This mozzarella is versatile enough that you can buy it in bulk and not get sick of eating it. You can serve it as an appetizer on its own, or add it to pasta, salads, sandwiches and frittatas.

La Colombe Draft Latte Cold Brew

La Colombe Draft Latte Cold Brew

  • Price: $22.49 for a 12-pack

It's officially iced coffee season, and this particular variety is a favorite among Costco shoppers, Eat This, Not That reported.

Sam DiSalvo contributed to the reporting of this article.

Disclaimer: All images are representational and may not reflect actual likeness of products.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Summer

