8 Best Places to Live for Foodies on a Budget

Loving great food doesn’t have to mean living in an expensive city. Some of the best places for food lovers also happen to be affordable, offering vibrant dining scenes without sky-high housing and other costs.

Read Next: 10 Home Features That Have Decreased the Most in Popularity (And How Much Homes with Them Cost)

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

In these eight cities, lower home prices and rent make it easier to enjoy a great meal–whether dining out or cooking at home — without stretching the budget too thin.

Houston, Texas

Typical home value: $263,945

$263,945 Average rent: $1,850

Houston’s diverse food scene makes it a top pick for budget-conscious eaters, from affordable food trucks to family-run spots serving up generous portions at low prices. With housing costs well below the national average (home value $355,328 and rent $2,050, per Zillow) it’s a more affordable alternative to Austin, which has a thriving but pricier food culture.

Savannah, Georgia

Typical home value: $319,184

$319,184 Average rent: $2,006

Savannah’s Southern charm extends to its food scene, where classic dishes can be found at reasonable prices. The cost of living is lower here than in Charleston, just a two-hour drive away, but with similar coastal flavors and historic appeal.

For You: Renting vs. Owning a Home: Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?

San Antonio, Texas

Typical home value: $249,398

$249,398 Average rent: $1,680

San Antonio is a dream for foodies on a budget, with house prices, rent and cost of living all below the national average. Affordable housing and lower utility costs leave more room in the budget for great meals. Just a short trip away, Austin’s upscale foodie scene offers weekend splurges.

Kansas City, Missouri

Typical home value: $233,378

$233,378 Average rent: $1,395

Kansas City might be famous for barbecue, but its affordability extends far beyond smoked meats. Mom-and-pop diners, global eateries and budget-friendly food markets make eating well easy. The city’s Crossroads Arts District combines galleries and creative businesses with a variety of popular foodie spots that won’t break the bank.

Tucson, Arizona

Typical home value: $315,000

$315,000 Average rent: $1,450

Tucson’s status as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy isn’t just for show — its deep-rooted food culture offers world-class flavors along with a mission to grow “a sustainable desert community by supporting our creative food cultures.” Las Vegas, with its extravagant restaurant scene, is just a short flight away for the occasional splurge.

New Orleans, Lousiana

Typical home value: $231,649

$231,649 Average rent: $1,750

New Orleans serves up world-class flavors, ranking number one Food Destination in the U.S. in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for two years running! Housing is generally affordable, with the average rent here 15% lower than the national average.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Typical home value: $222,451

$222,451 Average rent: $1,475

Pittsburgh’s food scene is packed with affordable international options, from pierogis to bánh mì. The city’s lower housing costs and reasonable grocery prices make it easier to enjoy great meals without financial strain.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Typical home value: $329,595

$329,595 Average rent: $1,650

Albuquerque has been described as a food lover’s paradise, with plenty of options for all budgets that don’t skimp on flavor. The city’s heritage, a combination of Native American, Spanish and Mexican influences, make it an exciting culinary hotspot. Add lower-than-average home values, rents and cost of living, and it’s clear to see why frugal foodies would fit in well here.

Average home and rent values were sourced from Zillow.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Best Places to Live for Foodies on a Budget

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.