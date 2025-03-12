8 Best Places to Live for Foodies on a Budget

Loving great food doesn’t have to mean living in an expensive city. Some of the best places for food lovers also happen to be affordable, offering vibrant dining scenes without sky-high housing and other costs.
Read Next: 10 Home Features That Have Decreased the Most in Popularity (And How Much Homes with Them Cost)
Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
In these eight cities, lower home prices and rent make it easier to enjoy a great meal–whether dining out or cooking at home — without stretching the budget too thin.
Houston, Texas
- Typical home value: $263,945
- Average rent: $1,850
Houston’s diverse food scene makes it a top pick for budget-conscious eaters, from affordable food trucks to family-run spots serving up generous portions at low prices. With housing costs well below the national average (home value $355,328 and rent $2,050, per Zillow) it’s a more affordable alternative to Austin, which has a thriving but pricier food culture.
Savannah, Georgia
- Typical home value: $319,184
- Average rent: $2,006
Savannah’s Southern charm extends to its food scene, where classic dishes can be found at reasonable prices. The cost of living is lower here than in Charleston, just a two-hour drive away, but with similar coastal flavors and historic appeal.
For You: Renting vs. Owning a Home: Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?
San Antonio, Texas
- Typical home value: $249,398
- Average rent: $1,680
San Antonio is a dream for foodies on a budget, with house prices, rent and cost of living all below the national average. Affordable housing and lower utility costs leave more room in the budget for great meals. Just a short trip away, Austin’s upscale foodie scene offers weekend splurges.
Kansas City, Missouri
- Typical home value: $233,378
- Average rent: $1,395
Kansas City might be famous for barbecue, but its affordability extends far beyond smoked meats. Mom-and-pop diners, global eateries and budget-friendly food markets make eating well easy. The city’s Crossroads Arts District combines galleries and creative businesses with a variety of popular foodie spots that won’t break the bank.
Tucson, Arizona
- Typical home value: $315,000
- Average rent: $1,450
Tucson’s status as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy isn’t just for show — its deep-rooted food culture offers world-class flavors along with a mission to grow “a sustainable desert community by supporting our creative food cultures.” Las Vegas, with its extravagant restaurant scene, is just a short flight away for the occasional splurge.
New Orleans, Lousiana
- Typical home value: $231,649
- Average rent: $1,750
New Orleans serves up world-class flavors, ranking number one Food Destination in the U.S. in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for two years running! Housing is generally affordable, with the average rent here 15% lower than the national average.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Typical home value: $222,451
- Average rent: $1,475
Pittsburgh’s food scene is packed with affordable international options, from pierogis to bánh mì. The city’s lower housing costs and reasonable grocery prices make it easier to enjoy great meals without financial strain.
Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Typical home value: $329,595
- Average rent: $1,650
Albuquerque has been described as a food lover’s paradise, with plenty of options for all budgets that don’t skimp on flavor. The city’s heritage, a combination of Native American, Spanish and Mexican influences, make it an exciting culinary hotspot. Add lower-than-average home values, rents and cost of living, and it’s clear to see why frugal foodies would fit in well here.
Average home and rent values were sourced from Zillow.com.
More From GOBankingRates
- 4 SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Early 2025
- How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax
- 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Best Places to Live for Foodies on a Budget
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.