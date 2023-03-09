8 Best Personal Capital Alternatives [A Better Way to Empower?]

The rise of personal finance apps and investment management services in recent years has made it much easier to keep track of your finances. Personal Capital, now Empower, is one of the best-known services in this industry, offering budgeting tools, portfolio tracking, wealth management and more. As with any digital product, you should always evaluate the field for potential alternatives that might offer better features, more appealing pricing plans, or both. It’s just natural due diligence. But in particular, some would-be customers might feel compelled to check out Personal Capital alternatives after learning that the company is changing names. While that doesn't mean the tools or services offered by the platform are necessarily changing—the new name might merely reflect an acquisition that closed a couple years ago—it does represent an opportunity for new ownership to make changes as they see fit. We hope it doesn’t change too much. Millions of people have used the planning app to understand their financial situation, including myself. In fact, I’ve attached several of my financial accounts—including investment accounts and bank accounts—to use the powerful tools provided by the service. For years, Personal Capital (ahem, Empower) has been one of my favorite tools in my personal finance toolkit. In this article, we'll explore some of the best Personal Capital alternatives available today—and weigh in on whether any of them are good enough to displace Empower. We'll pay particular attention to the two primary sets of features provided by Personal Capital (Empower): free financial tools like financial account aggregation and cash flow analysis, and wealth advisory services.

What Is Personal Capital (Now Empower)?

Platforms: Web, mobile app (iOS, Android)

(Personal Capital is now Empower) has 3.3 million users, some of whom use free tools such as the Personal Dashboard, and some of whom use the Personal Capital Wealth Management service (now offered through the Empower Advisory Group).

Empower's free financial planning tools

The free Personal Dashboard makes it easy for people to add all their financial accounts in one place, including credit cards, savings, checking, loans, and tax-advantaged investment accounts. Empower also provides a free Investment Checkup tool to assess your portfolio risk, analyze past performance, and get a target allocation for your portfolio. The tool will help you identify overweight and underweight sector investments (perhaps you have too much allocated to utilities, and not enough to healthcare, for example) and assess your diversification. You can even compare your portfolio to both the S&P 500 and Empower's "Smart Weighting" Recommendation, which suggests that investors more equally weight their portfolios across size, style, and sector—unlike the S&P 500, where the biggest stocks have the most effect on the portfolio, and there are huge differences in how much each sector is weighted. The Empower Fee Analyzer helps you examine the fees you pay in your accounts, whether that's advisory fees, sales charges, expenses, and other costs. Other investing and personal finance tools include a Savings Planner, Retirement Planner, Financial Calculators, and more. These services, of course, are also available with Empower's full-service Wealth Management account—along with a number of other perks.

Empower's wealth management services

The Wealth Management plan better suits investors who want a fuller advisory experience. The service pairs automated wealth management tools with human management. After you enter your risk tolerance, financial goals, time frame, and personal preferences, Empower creates a recommended portfolio. The portfolios are diversified across multiple asset classes and rebalanced when necessary. The six asset classes include:

U.S. stocks

International stocks

U.S. bonds

International bonds

Alternative investments

Cash

Customers have the option to incorporate socially responsible investing (SRI) into their investments, too. In short, that means you can choose to invest only in companies that have positive environmental and social impacts. Investors enjoy access to financial advisors who can help them make various financial decisions, from retirement planning to college savings to stock options and more. Empower's financial advisors are available 24/7 by phone, live chat, email, or web conference. Note that the Wealth Management plan has a minimum initial investment of $100,000. Investors with between $100,000 and $200,000 have access to a team of financial advisors. Those with more than $200,000 have access to two dedicated financial advisors. There are extra benefits for people who invest over $1 million, including lower fees.

Wealth management annual fee tiers

$100,000-$1,000,000: 0.89%

0.89% $1,000,001-$3,000,000: 0.79%

0.79% $3,000,001-$5,000,000: 0.69%

0.69% $5,000,001-$10,000,000: 0.59%

0.59% $10,000,001-plus: 0.49%

Regardless of how much money you bring to the table, if you sign up, you will be given the option to schedule an initial 30-minute financial consultation with an Empower advisor.

Best Personal Capital Alternatives—Our Top Picks

[lasso type="table" id="107" link_id="95670"]

Best Personal Capital Alternatives for Investment Portfolio Management

1. Vyzer (Best Personal Capital Alternative for High-Net-Worth Individuals)

Platforms: Desktop (Windows, macOS), mobile (Android, iOS) app

represents the best Personal Capital alternative for high-net-worth individuals found on this list. It offers investment portfolio tracking, financial planning tools, and wealth management solutions for both public and private investments. The digital wealth management platform also distinguishes itself by serving as the only service that combines public and private investment performance tracking. Vyzer keeps tabs on all of your investments in one place, providing a comprehensive view of your entire portfolio so you can easily monitor its performance. It supports all of the following accounts and asset classes:

Real estate (syndications, funds, rental properties)

(syndications, funds, rental properties) Private equity funds (venture capital, hedge funds, debt funds)

Private companies (startups and small-to-mid-sized enterprises)

Investment accounts (Brokerage accounts, pension plans, 401(k), IRA, Roth IRA)

Bank accounts (18,000+ banks worldwide)

Crypto (Binance, Coinbase, BTC + ETH addresses, and more)

Precious metals

Collectibles

You can even track investments you co-hold with others, and organize your investments under different holding entities. Vyzer is designed for investors with diverse portfolios and multiple sources of income. It allows users to forward or upload any financial documents (think spreadsheets, investment documents, Schedule K-1s, quarterly statements, and more) and have the platform translate them into new assets or liabilities or update existing ones. After you link your bank accounts to the platform, Vyzer analyzes your transaction data with artificial intelligence to identify which transactions link to which assets or liabilities you've added to your account. This feeds the system's cash flow tools. Once you load all of your assets and liabilities into the dashboard, you can produce a cash flow forecast based on scheduled distributions, capital calls, expenses, and more. Curious about how your peers handle their investments? Vyzer members can anonymously view each other's portfolios to understand the financial products and funds they've invested in. Vyzer is different from Personal Capital in four main ways:

Vyzer doesn’t offer active wealth management. Vyzer can track more asset classes than Personal Capital Vyzer offers more flexibility in adding new data to your account, and requires less effort. Vyzer charges a flat monthly fee (or a discounted annual fee) that you pay from outside with your investments, say with a credit card. Personal Capital takes its fees from portfolio performance.

If you are a sophisticated investor with a complex portfolio to track, consider using Vyzer to follow everything in a single platform. You can open an account for free for 30 days to see if the service is right for you. There's no commitment and you can cancel at any time.

2. Sharesight (Best Investment Management Software for Tracking Portfolio Performance, Including Dividends)

has an award-winning performance and tax reporting platform that empowers you to track stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from over 40 exchanges worldwide. It also allows investors to track more than 100 global currencies and follow unlisted, alternative investments such as fixed interest and investment properties. All of this and more are available via Sharesight's easy-to-use online portfolio tracker. The service prides itself on being a spreadsheet replacement, allowing you to know the true performance of all listed holdings, across multiple asset classes, in a single place. With powerful sorting features and the option to exclude closed positions, you can actively compare the performance of your holdings to numerous benchmarks of your own choosing. You also can see the impact of capital gains, dividends and currency fluctuations (if investing internationally) on your portfolio and against your benchmark. These reasons alone qualify Sharesight to make this list, but where it truly excels is its dividend-tracking capabilities. Income-generating assets are a powerful source of passive income for investors, so getting their amounts right is essential. You can do that via the website's Taxable Income report, which allows you to see a running total of all your dividends, distributions, and interest payments over any time period. It can even break up distributions by local and foreign income. You can also use the platform to project expected dividend income based on announced dividend payments. And no more digging for dividend dates. All you need to do is upload your holdings by either connecting to your broker or stock trading app, uploading a spreadsheet or manually entering your trading history or opening balance. Sharesight integrates with more than 170 online brokers worldwide and can readily add ones not yet available to the service with a simple request. To get started, visit the Sharesight website and start a free trial to see how you like the service. The free trial allows you to track up to 10 holdings in one portfolio. From there, you'd need to consider one of their paid packages to track your full portfolio. They offer discounted annual plans by visiting their page through this link. * Note: The Sharesight Reader mobile app retired Oct. 3, 2022, and removed from app stores. Sharesight still is available on tablets and phones via mobile web.

3. Kubera (Ideal Portfolio Tracker for Public + Private Assets)

Platforms: Web

is the most advanced and contemporary portfolio tracker on the market. With thousands of bank connections, more global currencies than any other service, and detailed information about your investments—it doesn't get more comprehensive than Kubera. Kubera is the ideal product for young professionals, homeowners, real estate professionals and savvy crypto investors—among many others. Keep track of your comprehensive portfolio holdings and analyze data from markets around the world. With Kubera, you could see your total portfolio balance and net worth in one place from any of the thousands of financial institutions around the world. You can also track other property, including homes, autos or rental units, among other assets like precious metals, domain names, cryptos, forex and more. But this also includes your traditional assets like stocks, bonds, mutual funds and more. In short, this service offers several functions of portfolio management apps in one place. For your non-traditional investments, you can see their values and even an estimated resale value at any given time without having to search through the complicated paperwork. It's never been easier than now with Kubera! Explore Kubera—the World's Most Modern Portfolio Tracker—now to see if it is right for you. Start with a risk-free 14-day trial to see if it's right for you. You can choose to upgrade to a monthly or annual plan if you think it fits your needs.

4. Stock Rover (Stock Research + Investment Tracking)

Platforms: Web

Like Personal Capital, Stock Rover helps you keep tabs on your portfolio with detailed performance information, email performance reports, in-depth portfolio analysis tools, correlation tools, trade planning and re-balancing facilities. The web-based applet works well as a stock tracking app for Windows, but also functions on Mac, mobile and tablets as well. You can subscribe to this service for a number of applications:

Stock Rover's "Brokerage Connect" can show you a read-only data feed of your holdings across multiple brokerage accounts, providing you with a comprehensive view of your entire investment portfolio.

A comprehensive alerting system allows you to find out immediately when something happens with your holdings that you should know.

Stock Rover's stock screener can help you expand your portfolio, showing you opportunities such as when companies trade below their perceived fair value.

Consider signing up for Stock Rover with a free 14-day trial. From there, you can decide if you'd like to continue with the service's premium plans for more robust tracking and analysis.

5. Quicken Premier (Best Personal Capital Alternative for Personal Finance Planning)

Platforms: Desktop app (Windows, macOS), web, mobile app (Android, iOS)*

More than 20 million users trust Quicken Premier as one of the best investment tracker tool options for their needs. Quicken Premier's financial management software allows investment tracking for your entire portfolio in one dashboard. You can connect investments, banking, loans, retirement accounts, assets, private holdings, and more. In fact: Do you own your home? Quicken Premier gets real estate market values from Zillow so you always have an idea of how much your home is worth. Having all of your investment accounts in one place makes it easy to see your net worth. Your investments automatically update. You can customize your views and reports to focus on what is important to you. Not sure how to adjust your asset allocation and grow your investment portfolio? Quicken Premier helps with portfolio management and provides robust analysis tools. No portfolio manager or asset managers are necessary. Analysis tools include (but aren't limited to):

Benchmarks

Morningstar Portfolio X-Ray

Buy/Sell Preview

Buy/Sell Optimizer

By/Hold Analyzer

Performance view

Target allocations

Watchlists

Investing activity reports

You can run "what if" scenarios, such as "What if I paid down my loans faster to save on interest?" There are also useful calculators to help plan for college funds, savings, loans, refinancing, and more. The LifeTime Planner helps you prepare for retirement by running scenarios to see what would happen if your revenue streams increased or decreased, what would happen if you bought a new property, and other possibilities. The software will help you create custom budgets and save for all of your various savings goals, such as an emergency fund, home renovations, vacations, and more. Quicken automatically categorizes your transactions, and you can add your own customization rules if you want to have everything organized in the way that makes the most sense to you. This portfolio management software also lets you view all your bills in one spot. You can pay your bills from Quicken for free as well with just a few clicks. And when tax season arrives, Quicken Premier automatically generates your tax reports. And sometimes, you might want to chat with a real person, so Quicken software comes with free phone and chat support. * Note: Quicken Premier does not have a standalone app, but it syncs with the Quicken mobile companion app for iOS and Android.

6. Morningstar Instant X-Ray (Best Portfolio Software for Asset Allocation + Sector Weightings)

Platforms: Web

is one of the best free portfolio analysis tools out there. You can unlock this feature by merely signing up for a free Morningstar Basic account, or you can pair it with the various features found in the new Morningstar Investor paid tier. With Instant X-Ray, you provide Morningstar with your holdings, and it will generate a comprehensive report that explains how your assets are diversified, whether that's across size, sector, geography, or asset class. It even has a "stock type" section that details how much of your holdings are in cyclical plays, high yield, various growth types (slow, classic, aggressive, and speculative), and other classifications. Another useful aspect of Morningstar Instant X-Ray is its "fees and expenses" section. Morningstar will tell you what your average expense ratio is, as well as what you could expect to pay with similarly weighted hypothetical investment portfolios. (In short: Are you paying more than you should, or less?) It will also tell you how much per year you're likely paying in fees, as well as any sales charges you would've paid. Past that, the paid Morningstar Investor service includes access to its independent analysis, stock screeners, and in-depth market observations. Morningstar Investor also is currently offering a screaming deal for students: One year of access for just $25—roughly 90% off the normal price.

Best Personal Capital Alternatives for Wealth Management Services

7. Retirable

Platforms: Web

is a financial advising service that connects you with a dedicated financial advisor to help you prepare for a comfortable retirement. The company offers comprehensive, holistic financial planning services, including navigating topics like Social Security, healthcare, taxes, housing legacy goals, and lifestyle needs—all important areas to feel confident in when preparing for retirement. Once you've selected your financial advisor, you can contact them through several avenues: phone, text, video, or email. And you can rest assured they've always got your best interests in mind: every Retirable advisor is a U.S.- based licensed fiduciary specializing in holistic retirement planning. That means they're always obligated to make recommendations and decisions that align with your best interests, not with ones that could result in conflicts of interest. Retirable helps you not just with investing, but even spending. Your advisor will put what your plan has determined is "safe to spend" into a spending/saving account every month. You can spend with your linked Visa debit card—and what you save can earn a high APY within the account. Retirable has a simple, low-cost pricing model. For Retirable account balances of less than $33,333, they charge a flat fee of $250 per year. For any account balance of $33,333 or higher, they only charge 0.75% annually, up to your first $500,000—or a maximum of $3,750. (In other words, no matter how large your account gets, the most you'll ever pay is $3,750.) If you'd be interested to learn more about working with a Retirable advisor, consider getting started with a free consultation to discuss your monthly retirement income, how to make your savings last in retirement, and when you should elect to take Social Security.

8. Datalign Advisory

Platforms: Web

If you're looking for assistance for financial planning, you might consider using an advisor - advisee matching platform like Datalign Advisory. Simply answer a questionnaire to provide background on your financial situation, preferences and long-term goals and submit your responses to find a match. Afterward, your matched advisor will reach out for a free, no-obligation call to learn more about you and your needs. The service focuses more on suitability and aligning your preferences with that of an advisor instead of purely based on net worth and location. The service vets advisors by reviewing their disclosures (for example, are they a fiduciary required to act in your best interests?) as well as their disciplinary history. From there, Datalign Advisory interviews them to understand their specialities and expertise. Using the platform costs you nothing (though fees may apply when you choose to work with a financial advisor found through the service). However, the advisor you match and choose to work with has fees you'll pay as part of working together. If you'd be interested in connecting with a financial advisor through Datalign, consider filling out a questionnaire to get started.

Why Might You Need to Find the Best Personal Capital Alternative?

You Don't Want Multiple Sales Calls

Personal Capital is free, but it comes at a cost: your time and attention. By signing up for the free tools offered by Personal Capital, you’re agreeing to having contact with their sales team to assist with managing your money. While you’re under no obligation to enroll in their wealth management service, these tools are a gateway to initiating that contact and soliciting you for working together.

You Don't Want Your Data Sold to Others

When working with Personal Capital as an advisory client, they can offer your data and information to third parties to provide you with our holistic financial advice. Personal Capital, at your request or as appropriate for your situation and needs, can recommend third-party services to you. Many of the services above, including Vyzer and Kubera, explicitly state that they do not sell your data.

Related Questions on Personal Capital and Personal Capital Alternatives

Is Personal Capital (Empower) free?

Personal Capital is free to use for budgeting, investment tracking, and financial planning. However, if you want access to its more advanced features, including portfolio management and wealth management services, you’ll need to upgrade to one of its paid plans (charged through asset under management fees). You'll need to have at least $100,000 in assets committed to the platform to upgrade to these paid plans.

Is there something better than Personal Capital (Empower)?

Personal Capital (now Empower) is a useful financial planning and management service, and there aren't many products out there that offer a similar combination of offerings and price point. Still, many of the services above might make more sense depending on how much (or little) financial-planning assistance you want. For instance, Sharesight offers investment tracking services, while Quicken Premier offers helpful personal finance budgeting tools. If you'd like to pay for financial advice and engage with a team of financial advisors who can assist with your wealth management needs, you might consider services like Datalign, which will help pair you with a financial advisor, or Retirable, which has its own financial planners. Ultimately, the best service for you will depend on your individual needs and preferences.

