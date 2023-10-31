8 Best New Target Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Every so often, Target will stock their shelves with new items that are worth checking out. Many of these items are affordable, high quality and durable — meaning they’re bound to last a long time.

Discover: 8 Ways You’re Wasting Money at the Grocery Store

Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Target also carries a large selection of everyday items ranging from kitchenware to entertainment consoles to apparel, which the retailer sometimes swaps out for newer versions or alternatives. Depending on when and where you go, you might even find some of these items on sale — and that includes some of the newer products to hit the shelves.

If you’re curious about what’s new at Target, or even about some items you might not have noticed yet, here are some of the big ones that could very well be worth the cost.

Instant Pot 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle

Price: $129.99

One popular product that goes great in any kitchen is a pressure cooker. Not only can this particular model easily cook and serve up meals without much prep work, but it can also double as a slow cooker, rice cooker and steamer.

Pressure cookers like this one are “worth buying because they save time and space in the kitchen while allowing for the preparation of a wide range of meals quickly and easily,” said Eric Sornoso, CEO of Mealfan.

The Instant Pot 6-quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle uses less energy than other models. It also comes with a silicone egg rack, a stainless steel steam rack and a sealing ring.

Also Find: 7 Best New Costco Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Men’s Hooded Sweatshirt

Price: $23.00

Now that we’re well into the fall season, many people are starting to switch to warmer apparel. If you’re in the market for a midweight sweatshirt that’ll keep you warm and cozy as the seasons turn, consider the Men’s Regular Fit Hooded Sweatshirt by Goodfellow & Co. It even comes in different colors and sizes, so there’s sure to be something that fits everyone’s taste.

Ted Howard, gifting expert and founder of EZCustomGifts, pointed out that Goodfellow & Co. offers “quality and style at an affordable price. … Whether you’re heading out for a casual outing or cozying up at home, this sweatshirt is a dependable and budget-friendly choice.”

Shampoo & Conditioner Set

Price: $9.99

Target’s selection of personal care and beauty products generally emphasizes both quality and affordability. This is especially true of its shampoos and conditioners.

“These items are worth buying because they cater to diverse hair needs and help our customers maintain their hair systems with care and confidence,” said Adam Garfield, marketing director of Hairbro.

One such product is the Shampoo and Conditioner Set by Tresemme. Not only is this set designed to care for dry hair by providing additional hydration, it also leaves your hair soft and luxurious.

iRobot Roomba 675

Price: $244.99

Need a new robot vacuum cleaner for your home? Look no further than Target’s iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum.

Not only does this device make cleaning your carpets and hardwood floors easier — and more hands-free — than ever, it also can connect to your mobile device through the iRobot Home App. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can schedule when you want it to start cleaning without having to be there.

This device can run for a total of 90 minutes before it needs to recharge.

Face Moisturizer Cream

Price: $29.99

Target also has a large assortment of skincare products, including moisturizers, toners and cleansers.

Nathan Jacobs, senior researcher at The Money Mongers, added to this by saying, “The beauty section is where it’s at. They’ve gone all in with this mix of skincare and makeup that feels luxe but isn’t priced to scare you off. More of this, please. It’s like they’re telling us, ‘Hey, treat yourself, but don’t go broke doing it.'”

One particular item to keep an eye out for the next time you’re at Target is the Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer Cream. Free of both phthalates and parabens, this lightweight product provides refreshing hydration. It also contains ingredients like Vitamin C, lactic acid, Vitamin B3 and niacinamide to add brightness and vitality to your skin.

Throw Pillow

Price: $30.00

Threshold is another popular Target brand with an impressive line of decorative pieces that are also stylish. Among other things, this brand includes bedding and rugs.

Sornoso said, “These products are worth buying because they allow customers to update and refresh their living spaces without a substantial investment, all while maintaining high quality and on-trend design.”

Adding to this, Caldwell pointed out that Threshold “maintains an elevated quality standard and stays attuned to the prevailing design trends.”

One specific item, the Euro Textured Slub Tassel Decorative Throw Pillow by Threshold, comes in several colors and has a 100% cotton exterior. As a decorative pillow, it complements any bedroom or living space well.

Apple AirPods With Charging Case

Price: $129.99

Target sometimes updates its selection of technology and gadgets, so it’s worth checking out what’s currently available.

As Jacobs pointed out, “Jump to the tech stuff, and it’s like Target knows exactly what we need before we do. Smart home gadgets are everywhere, but Target’s versions just blend right into your day. They’re easy to use, and hey, you’re not emptying your savings account for them.”

One such popular item is the Apple AirPods (2nd generation). They come with a charging case that provides up to 24 hours of total battery life. They’re also easy to pair with your Apple devices, such as an iPhone, iPod and even an Apple TV.

Organic Percale Sheet Set

Price: $45 to $75 (depending on size)

To go with your Threshold decorative pillow is the brand’s 250 Thread Count Organic Percale Sheet Set, which you can also find at Target.

It comes in various sizes ranging from twin/twin XL to king. It also comes in different colors and is comfortable — no more itchy sheets to keep you up at night.

“Threshold is known for its quality bedding, and this Organic Percale Sheet Set is no exception,” Howard said. “Made from organic cotton, these sheets offer both comfort and sustainability. The 250 thread count ensures a soft and cozy night’s sleep, making it worth the investment in your well-being and the environment.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Best New Target Products That Are Worth Every Penny

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.