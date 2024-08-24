8 Best New Kohl’s Items That Are Worth Every Penny

Kohl’s shoppers know where to get the best bargains on clothes, shoes, jewelry, housewares and toys. With new items being added all the time, it pays to stay on top of what’s new at Kohl’s — and what’s worth the money.

Petunia Pickle Bottom Criss-Cross Sling Bag

This multi-purpose bag is ideal for that in-between stage when your kids no longer need a fully stocked diaper bag, but you still need more stuff than you can carry in a regular purse — plus, you need to have your hands free. Wear this versatile bag on your back, your front or over your shoulder, and stash everything your family needs in the zippered main compartment, smaller zippered front pocket or open lined pocket. Spills? No worries – the interior is water resistant. $69.

Packed Party Desk Lamp With Charging Pad

This lamp will brighten your work or study space even when it’s not turned on! Available in gold or pink, the plastic LED lamp includes a wireless charging pad for your smartphone. $19.99.

Benneton Dinnerware

The newest collection from United Colors of Benetton, with its Italian influence, bring bright colors and unique designs to your table. Made from melamine to be long lasting and easy to care for. A set of four 10-inch dinner plates is $24.99. You can also get 4 soup bowls or 4 salad plates for $24.99 per set, as well as matching serving pieces, placemats and more.

GoGo Garden Clogs

Keep your feet dry, clean and happy as you work out in your garden in these fun and fanciful garden clogs. There are even matching garden accessories. $24.99.

Bubblegum Stuff 6-in. Disco Ball Hanging Planter

Mild-mannered hanging planter by day, disco ball at night — what could be more fun? This 6-inch planter will brighten any room and start some conversations, too! $29.99.

Folden Lane Cream Faux Leather Baskets

This small leather-look basket is attractive enough to be on display — no more plastic bins you need to hide in the closet! The faux-leather exterior is soft, resilient, and easily cleaned, and has a much lower carbon footprint than animal leather. The inner liner is made from soft microfiber suede, and the gold handle accents provide a classic touch. The medium basket, priced at $34.99, is 7″ high by 15.75″ wide by 10.25″ deep; the small basket, at $29.99, is 6″ high by 13″ wide by 9″ deep.

GROSCHE Amsterdam Pour Over Coffee Maker & Electric Burr Coffee Grinder Bundle

If you’re ready to take your home-brewed coffee game to the next level, this bundle is where you want to start. The Bremen Burr electric grinder has 20 grind settings, so you can choose the perfect grind for every cup. Its compact design helps it fit easily on the counter. The Amsterdam pour-over coffee maker includes a reusable stainless-steel filter, and the upper chamber doubles as a carafe. $114.99.

Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask

The weighted blanket has been a boon for restless sleepers. The Nodpod weighted sleep masks takes it one step further by providing gentle pressure on your eyes and face while blocking out light. One side is cotton for cooling; the other is microfleece for when you want extra warmth. You can even freeze it to soothe your tired eyes. $34.00.

