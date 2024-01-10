8 Best New Items at Five Below in January

Five Below is a popular online and brick-and-mortar store for teens, tweens and adults who like to enjoy the lighter side of life. The company wants its customers to “let go and have fun” and it makes that easy by offering thousands of whimsical new products for all aspects of life, many of which cost between $1 and $5.

Here are 8 new and exciting items available for purchase in January, some of them as practical as they are adorable.

Bluetooth Wall Art Speaker

Talk about combining form and function! This Bluetooth-wired speaker looks like a lovely piece of art or home decor, with gradient blue wave-like forms against a beige background. Perfect for an ocean or water-themed bathroom or living room. It uses Bluetooth technology for wireless streaming and it’s also an FM radio. It comes with USB-A to USB-C charging cable and can play for up to five hours when fully charged.

Retro TV Phone Stand

Charm your kids with this retro-designed phone stand that recalls the “good old days” of television made to look like an old-fashioned TV they might have found in their grandparents’ house. It allows the user to be hands-free for calls or viewing, with a fun kitschy touch. It fits devices up to 6.4 to 6.7 inches wide.

Science Squad® 10-in-1 Gross Experiments Kit

Engage your kid in sneakily STEM-related science activities under the guise of gooey, gross good fun! This 10-in-1 “gross” experiments kit by Science Squad will allow your kid to make such projects as squishy eyeballs, bubbling blood, and gross intestines (and seven other experiments). They won’t even realize they’re doing science, they’ll be having so much fun.

Self Care Essentials Craft Kit

After the hectic pace and output of the holidays, now is the perfect time to get this self-care essentials craft kit. It comes with ingredients to make your own scented lotion, paint your nails, write in a journal, and much more. The set includes one essential oil bottle, one mica powder packet, one body lotion container, one wooden stir stick, one bag of gemstones, one decorative pen, one nail file, three bottles of nail polish, one eye mask, five mini posters, two sticker sheets and one journal.

Little People, Big Dreams™ Black History Month Book Collection

February is Black History Month. Get the jump on educating the little people in your life with this collection of three children’s books, “Little People, Big Dreams” a Black History Month book collection by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vega. The books focus on Harriet Tubman, Mae Jemison and Michelle Obama. All three for just $5.

Mushroom Trash Can

Give your room a whimsical, woodland feeling with this mushroom trash can. The cute little red cap is a swing-top. The can is small enough to put in a corner out of the way, at just 8.5 inches wide by 12 inches tall. It holds up to five liters of trash.

Multicolor Touch-Reactive Mushroom Lamp

Make the mushroom theme a whole vibe in your room with this multicolor touch-reactive mushroom lamp. Just the touch of your fingers illuminates it, and you can watch it change through seven colors. At 6.1 inches wide by 10 inches high, it’s perfect for a desk or countertop. It runs on regular AA batteries.

LED Angel Wing Wireless Charging Stand 5W

This angel wing wireless charging stand will make it seem like your phone is being divinely powered. Not only is it a pretty little piece of tech, with elegant angel wings and LED lights, but it doubles as a mirror when nothing is charging. It has 2A and 1A power inputs.

