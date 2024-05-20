8 Best New Buys at the Gap That Are Worth Every Penny

The Gap has effortlessly chic fashion basics and trendy statement pieces worth every penny.

The retailer recently launched a limited-edition collection with DOEN, a Los Angeles-based company known for its feminine, vintage-inspired clothes. The collection’s prices range from $20 to $158.

“For The Gap, partnering with a brand that has a strong celebrity and influencer following can help rejuvenate its image and attract a younger, fashion-forward demographic,” says Jeanel Alvarado, CEO and Founder of RetailBoss, a consumer trends and market analysis resource.

But it’s not just teens and young professionals looking to The Gap for wardrobe staples.

Janet Tolliver, a nurse, mom of two, and “die-hard fashion lover,” also tried the new Gap x DOEN collaboration.

“This collaboration creates an opportunity for a lot of women to wear beautifully designed items at a reasonable price point,” Tolliver says. “It’s also a great option for kids’ clothing.”

We scoured the racks and talked to other customers to find seven new essentials from The Gap that promise style, comfort and durability.

Price Check: $90

Summer florals are timeless and provide elegance and ease. The Gap’s version has an easy silhouette that’s slim in the waist and relaxed throughout. Pair it with a simple white top for a classic look, or accessorize with bright colors for a trendy look.

Price Check: $20 to $80 (Adults); $12- $43 (Babies and Kids)

Owning a pair of The Gap jeans seems like a rite of passage. Its “Jean Shop” makes finding the style that suits you easy. Jeans range from loose and wide-leg to slim and skinny. A perennial favorite, The Gap jeans come in various washes to suit your lifestyle and taste, even metallic, red and black, vegan leather. Lauren Hagen, a mom of young kids, especially appreciates The Gap’s denim, noting that “their denim jeans are usually the best-valued items. They are a good quality that holds up well.”

Price Check: $29-$115 (Adults and Kids)

The Gap’s Denim jackets are iconic. Denim washes are light, medium, dark, pink, tan and white. The latest editions of The Gap denim jackets have traditional collars, no collars or belts and some have a relaxed blazer feeling. Shop for an oversized denim jacket if you like the look or are buying your child and don’t want to worry about buying another one during the next growth spurt.

Price Check: $35 (Adult) and $25 (Kids)

The Gap’s baseball caps come in various colors, from its preppy navy to crochet and Spiderman designs. Anais Rodriguez, a busy mom of three, bought a Gap x DOEN cap each for herself and her daughter. Rodriguez says, “I love to match with my daughter, and I’ve been looking for stylish baseball caps to wear while I watch with my older boys to play baseball.”

Price Check: $80

The Gap x DOEN Sweatshirt was sold out online when we checked. But it doesn’t mean the sweatshirt is out-of-stock in stores. Tolliver snagged one and loved it. She said: “The sweatshirt is signature Gap, and they did a lovely job creating one that embodies the pairing of the two brands. It’s just adorable and as comfortable as a sweatshirt can be.”

Price Check: $20

Sometimes, you have to dress your kids up without looking fussy, and that’s just what The Gap’s Baby Pointelle Shirt does. Designed for babies and toddlers, the off-white t-shirt has small ruffles on the neck and sleeves. It’s 100% cotton and machine washable, just in case mistakes happen.

Price Check: $128

The price-per-wear will lower with The Gap x DOEN Floral Midi Dress. It’s appropriate for casual days at the office while dressy enough to attend summer weddings. Thrown on a smart cardigan or a denim jacket for date night or running errands while looking stylish.

Price Check: $19 to $158 (Adults and Kids)

The Gap denim dresses are another staple for many chic but comfortable wardrobes. The denim rompers are great for toddler playdates, tween summer fun and chic office wear. The Gap x DOEN collaboration includes eyelet denim dresses for babies, kids and adults.

