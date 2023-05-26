8 Best Items To Buy at Target This Summer

Are you ready for the best summer ever? From welcoming décor to beach balls and lounges perfect for kiddos heading to the pool, Target shoppers will be able to find all the entertaining essentials they need at affordable prices.

Add these eight items to your Target shopping cart this summer.

Sun Squad Jungle Chaise Pool Lounge

Price: $24

Get ready to relax in style on this jungle chaise pool lounge! The lounge includes one cup holder to keep your favorite refreshing beverage close by and three air chambers and a two-in-one valve for ease in inflating and deflating it. Now $24, Target shoppers can currently save 20% off this lounge from its regular price of $30.

Sun Squad Kids' Sand Bucket Set

Price: $12

Heading to the beach for the day? This 15-piece sand bucket set provides kids with hours of sandcastle building fun! It includes four sand tools, four character sand molds, three castle molds, one sand pail, a strainer tool and a watering can with a lid. Originally $15, Target shoppers can save 20% and buy the set for $12.

tagltd Lobster Coir Doormat

Price: $24.99

Give your home a bit of nautical flair with this festive lobster doormat. This doormat is made of coir, which is a natural, renewable material extracted from coconut husk. It's easy to maintain and clean with just a few shakes or brushes. Use it on your patio, outside your front door or place in the entryway to greet guests. Save 9% off the regular price of $27.50 when you buy it today.

Dartwood Portable Bug Zapper, USB Rechargeable and Battery Powered Mosquito Killer, Insect Trap and Fly Swatter

Price: $48.99

This Dartwood three-pack includes a portable bug zapper, a rechargeable mosquito killer and an insect trap and fly swatter. Compact and portable, you can use each item in this set to keep bugs away from your home, while camping or hiking or during a family picnic. Regularly $99.99, Target shoppers save 51% off with the $48.99 sale price.

Good & Gather Sea Salt Veggie Straws Potato & Vegetable Snack Multipack

Price: $9

Whether you're about to head on a road trip or need an afternoon snack for the kiddos, don't forget to stock up on Good & Gather's veggie straws multipack. This multipack includes 12 individual bags of sea salt veggie straws. At $9, this breaks down to roughly $1.33 per snack.

Sun Squad Plastic Gradient Beverage Dispenser

Price: $8

Making your famous lemonade, fruit punch or another refreshing drink for everyone? Keep it cool and ready to pour inside this gradient beverage dispenser from Sun Squad. The top lid is removable for a quick refill and the dispenser is dishwasher safe for ease in cleanup. Regularly priced at $10, Target shoppers can buy it now for $8 and enjoy 20% in savings.

Swimline 24" Inflatable Classic Swimming Pool Beach Ball

Price: $9.99

It's not summertime without a beach ball! This Swimline beach ball is now 20% off its original price of $12.49 and comes in bold red, blue and yellow colors. Use it at the pool or play catch on the beach with family and friends.

Costway Inflatable Rainbow Sprinkler

Price: $50.99

Don't have a pool? This colorful rainbow sprinkler brings hours of summer fun to the backyard for kids! It comes with a water outlet to enjoy cool water on hot days with an easy to adjust spray height. This sprinkler also includes multipurpose functions for setting up in gardens or as party decorations. Get it now for 49% off its original price with the sale price of $50.99.

8 Best Items To Buy at Target This Summer

