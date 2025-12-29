8 Best Grocery Deals Under $20 If You’re Hosting New Year’s Eve

Hosting a New Year’s Eve party is a fantastic way to wrap up the year with friends and family, but with food prices being driven up by inflation, you can expect to pay more for the party than in previous years. GOBankingRates shopped popular retailers to find the following best grocery deals under $20 to help you stock up for your party while saving, too.

Uncured Cocktail Beef Franks in Puff Pastries

Price: $17.99

BJ’s has a great deal on Wellsley Farms uncured cocktail beef franks in puff pastries. This 60-count pack serves 12, so you can easily take care of appetizers with this favorite. The beef franks are wrapped in a buttery puff pastry and can be heated up in the oven in minutes, so you can spend more time with your guests and less time in the kitchen. Pair them with your favorite dipping sauces and you’re ready to go.

Check Out: 4 Grocery Items That Have Gotten Much More Expensive Since Trump Took Office

Read Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Charcuterie Tasting Board

Price: $14.46

For the best deal on a charcuterie board for smaller parties, head to Walmart. The Columbus charcuterie tasting board comes with a plastic tray for easy serving. It includes Italian dry salami, Calabrese salami, Castelvetrano olives, dark chocolate covered cranberries, roasted garlic and rosemary crackers and white cheddar cheese for a variety of pairings. This tasting board costs less than you’ll pay to buy those ingredients separately, offering a great value for your party.

Hard Salami and Pepperoni With Cheese and Crackers

Price: $14.76

Walmart also has the Hormel Gatherings hard salami and pepperoni with cheese and crackers party tray for a great price. This party tray features salami, pepperoni, cheddar and colby-jack cheese and crackers. Everything is individually wrapped to keep the foods fresh, so you can just unwarap them and serve this platter.

Tortilla Chips and Potato Chips Pack

Price: $8.98

Stock up on chips for your New Year’s Eve party with the Tostitos restaurant-style tortilla chips and Ruffles original potato chips. This two-pack is available at BJ’s and features popular brands and go-to favorites that are ideal for snacks or appetizers at a party. Pair them with your favorite salsa and dips.

Fully-Cooked Homestyle Meatballs

Price: $8.47

The Great Value fully-cooked homestyle meatballs available at Walmart are an ideal choice for your New Year’s Eve party. These meatballs feature beef, pork, a gourmet seasoning and bread crumbs, so you can serve them as appetizers, incorporate them into pasta or use them to make meatball sandwiches. You can heat them up in just two minutes.

Brownie Bites

Price: $8.99

Costco’s Sugar Bowl Bakery brownie bites make for a fast and easy dessert that you don’t have to bake. This two-pound package contains about 32 brownies. Since they’re bite-sized, they can be paired with other desserts, too.

Large Cheesecake Sampler

Price: $19.99

Serve up an extra special and rich dessert with The Cheesecake Factory at home 7-inch grand cheesecake selection, available at BJ’s. This selection includes two slices of white chocolate raspberry truffle, chocolate mousse, Snickers bar chunks and strawberry topped cheesecakes, so all your guests can enjoy their favorite flavor. The eight slices are perfect for smaller parties and all you have to do is allow them to thaw before serving.

Sparkling Cider

Price: $17.49

Martinelli’s gold medal sparkling cider is ideal for ringing in the New Year, especially when you have kids at your party. BJ’s offers this 12-count package of individual bottles. The carbonated juice is made from juice from USA-grown apples and contains no alcohol, so guests can celebrate with a sweet drink complete with bubbles.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Best Grocery Deals Under $20 If You’re Hosting New Year’s Eve

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.