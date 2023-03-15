8 Best Gold IRA Companies of 2023

***Rankings as of Mar 15, 2023***

Gold IRAs cater to investors who want to add diversification as they save for retirement. Precious metals like silver and gold, platinum and palladium are considered hedges against inflation and stock market volatility. Gold IRAs allow you to hold these precious metals in an individual retirement account and offer the same tax benefits as IRAs invested in mutual funds.

Adding alternative assets such as precious metal may help reduce risk, but keep in mind that financial advisors generally recommend allocating 5% or less of a portfolio to precious metals investments because you won’t earn dividends and because gold is not guaranteed to increase in value.

The top gold IRA companies offer unbiased educational resources, investor information, responsive customer support and easy account setup. A reputable gold IRA company also will offer competitive pricing. You should avoid those with high IRA fees, even if they offer you a free first year of storage.

We evaluated more than a dozen gold IRA companies and have highlighted the best options for various investing needs whether you’re a novice or a sophisticated investor. Our gold IRA reviews and our gold IRA investing guide below will help you make the right choice to diversify your portfolio, and teach you what you need to know before investing.

Our Top Picks for Best Gold IRA Companies of 2023

Best Gold IRA Company Reviews

Site has informative videos and educational content

Supports investing diversity

Potential for fee waivers of up to 10 years

High minimum purchase order of $50,000

Hard to find fee information online

Metals Available Gold, silver

BBB Grade A+

BCA Grade AAA

TrustPilot Review Grade Not rated

Minimum Purchase Order $50,000

Why We Chose It: Founded in 2012, Augusta Precious Metals offers gold and silver investment options and customer education. It uses Delaware Depository — a popular choice among gold IRA providers — to hold customer assets such as gold coins and gold bars.

Augusta Precious Metals has a library of investor resources online. One of the attributes that makes this company rise to the top of our picks is its video-blog series of reasons why not to own gold. Many gold IRA companies use scare tactics or play on investors’ fear of a (highly unlikely) meltdown of the entire financial system and a wholesale collapse of U.S. currency.

Company charges no setup or annual fees

Relatively low minimum order threshold

Frequent promotions for storage fee waivers

Multiple choices for custodian, storage providers

A+ BBB grade

4.9 TrustPilot rating

AA BCA grade (top category is AAA)

Need to provide email address to access full investor education resources

Metals Available Gold, silver, platinum, palladium

BBB Grade A+

BCA Grade AA

TrustPilot Review Grade 4.9

Minimum Purchase Order $10,000 for IRAs, $5,000 to buy non-IRA precious metal

Why We Chose It: American Hartford Gold doesn’t charge gold IRA customers extraneous fees. The company, founded in 2015, charges no fees for setups, transfers or annual maintenance, and it runs frequent promotions during which customers can get storage fees waived for two or three years. (You do have to pay a $50 fee for the account custodian to establish your precious metal IRA.)

American Hartford offers a no-fee buyback program — although keep in mind that buyback prices are lower than purchase prices. A representative says the company primarily works with custodian Equity Trust, and when you set up your account, you have the choice to keep your precious metals in either segregated or non-segregated storage.

The company has a relatively low minimum threshold of $10,000 for establishing an IRA, or $5,000 if you plan to buy precious metals for home storage (gold IRA investments can’t be stored at home as per IRS rules).

Investors pay no fees for setup and transfer

Lower minimum order threshold compared to competitors

Storage fees waived for up to three years

Options for choosing custodian and depository

A+ BBB grade

4.9 TrustPilot rating

Site lacks info about custodial fees

Suggests investing up to 20% of assets in precious metals -- far riskier than conventional investing advice

Metals Available Gold, silver, platinum, palladium

BBB Grade A+

BCA Grade Not a member of BCA

TrustPilot Review Grade 4.9

Minimum Purchase Order $5,000

Why We Chose It: Orion Metal Exchange does not charge fees for setting up an account, annual maintenance or transferring funds. The company, founded in 2017, runs limited-time promotions for free storage.

If you think you need big bucks to open a gold IRA, think again: Orion has an order minimum of $5,000 — some other gold IRA companies have minimums of $50,000. The company touts no fees, although there is a $50 setup fee that you pay to the custodian. If your precious metals IRA is worth $500,000 or less, your combined annual cost for custodial administration, storage and insurance is a flat $170, according to the company.

Supports diversity in investing

A+ BBB grade

AAA BCA grade

4.8 TrustPilot rating

Preferred minimum of $25,000 to open a gold IRA

Site lacks detailed information about fees

Metals Available Gold, silver, platinum, palladium

BBB Grade A+

BCA Grade AAA

TrustPilot Review Grade 4.8

Minimum Purchase Order $25,000

Why We Chose It: Goldco, founded in 2006, has an A+ grade from the BBB and a tremendous number of glowing reviews on the BBB and TrustPilot websites, many of which reference the company’s exemplary customer service.

Goldco uses Brinks Global Services and Delaware Depository for precious metals storage. For non-IRA gold, you also have the option of having your precious metals stored at Goldco’s own storage facility if you don’t want to keep your gold coins or bullion at home. (Gold IRA home storage runs afoul of IRS rules.)

A company representative says Goldco charges no fees of its own, but the gold IRA custodian charges a $50 setup fee, and $80 for annual maintenance. Storage (including insurance) ranges from $150 to $200 annually.

Fee information is clear and easy to find online

Customer can choose their custodian and depository facility

Flat-rate fee structure benefits investors with large balances

Asset transfers for account set-up can take up to a month

Flat fee structure less cost-effective for small investors

Metals Available Gold, silver, platinum, palladium

BBB Grade A+

BCA Grade AAA

TrustPilot Review Grade 4.8

Minimum Purchase Order Recommended $10,000 initial purchase

Why We Chose It: Many precious metals IRA companies have little or no information about fees on their websites. Birch Gold Group, in business since 2003, is one of the few gold IRA companies we came across that includes fees on its site. We found it had the most detail about both one-time and recurring annual fees. It also has an A+ rating from the BBB.

Birch Gold Group charges a flat-rate annual fee rather than a percentage of the account value, which could benefit high-balance investors. You can choose between Equity Trust Company and STRATA Trust Company as the account custodian, and Delaware Depository or Brink’s Global Services for your precious metals storage.

Site has resource library for investors

Information geared towards educating novice investors

Customers can access their account online

AA BCA grade (top category is AAA)

Metals Available Gold, silver, platinum, palladium

BBB Grade A+

BCA Grade AA

TrustPilot Review Grade 4.9

Minimum Purchase Order Not provided

Why We Chose It: Oxford Gold Group offers comprehensive customer education resources and tools. Its website says customers can set up their account quickly, often within 24 hours. The company works with Delaware Depository and Brinks, and charges an annual fee of $180, according to the website.

Oxford Gold Group has considerable resources available for new precious metals investors, including an encyclopedia to explain terms about gold prices like “spot price,” and an A+ rating from the BBB.

Fee information easy to find online

Unique Texas-based depository option

BB grade on BCA

Metals Available Gold, silver, platinum, palladium

BBB Grade A

BCA Grade BB

TrustPilot Review Grade Not rated

Minimum Purchase Order Not provided

Why We Chose It: Noble Gold Investments, founded in 2016, includes an accessible blog along with a comprehensive catalog of coins and bars you can buy for precious metals investments.

Real-time account information is available through the gold IRA custodian. Customers pay two annual fees: An $80 account fee and a $150 fee for insurance and segregated storage, in which customers’ holdings are stored individually rather than pooled together.

In addition to Delaware Depository and Brinks, two well-known precious metals depositories, Noble Gold also has its own depository in the state of Texas, giving customers an additional choice for storing their precious metals.

Approximately 1,200 reviews on TrustPilot

High BBB and BCA scores

Multiple options for custodian and depository

No account fee information online

Educational materials are outdated

Metals Available Gold, silver, platinum, palladium

BBB Grade A+

BCA Grade AAA

TrustPilot Review Grade 4.9

Minimum Purchase Order Not provided

Why We Chose It: Advantage Gold, founded in 2014, has top-notch reviews, including nearly 1,500 reviews on TrustPilot alone. Nearly all — 98% of them — are five-star ratings.

The company sells gold, silver, platinum and palladium. It uses STRATA Trust Company and Equity Trust Company as gold IRA account custodians, and Brinks Depository and Delaware Depository vaults.

Other Gold IRA Companies We Considered

Red Rock Secured

Red Rock Secured is not on our main list because its website doesn’t have enough information about costs and fees to make a comprehensive evaluation.

Offers gold, silver, platinum and palladium

Founded in 2009

A+ BBB grade

Silver Gold Bull

Silver Gold Bull is not on our main list because its website has very little information investors need to know about IRS-approved precious metals investing.

Founded in 2006

Not BBB accredited

Site says no order cancellations

Rosland Capital

Rosland Capital is not on our main list because it has a larger spread (the difference between the prices at which it sells and buys precious metal) than some gold IRA providers. It also has a higher number of BBB and BCA complaints.

Offers gold, silver, platinum, palladium

Founded in 2008

A+ BBB grade

Lexi Capital

Lexi Capital is not on our main list because its site says the company does not keep “regular” phone hours but requires exchanges or returns to be approved by phone within three days.

Founded in 2010

A+ BBB grade — no customer reviews or ratings

Price quotes include 3% discount for cash payments

Patriot Gold Group

Patriot Gold Group is not on our main list because it employs scare tactics to sell precious metals. It has very few customer reviews on TrustPilot or the BBB.

Founded in 2016

A+ BBB grade

Site says 24-hour account set-up

Gold IRA Guide

A gold IRA is a niche investment product. This specialized IRA can help diversify a portfolio because precious metals, including gold, are often considered an investment to beat inflation. But it’s crucial to research whether a precious metals IRA account makes sense for part of your retirement funds.

Many precious metals IRA companies sell IRA-approved silver, platinum and palladium in their IRAs in addition to gold. A gold IRA is distinctive because you own the actual precious metals, as opposed to stocks or shares of funds in mining companies.

What is a gold IRA?

Like a traditional IRA where you might hold stocks, bonds or mutual funds, a gold IRA is a tax-preferred investment vehicle — and the only option for holding physical precious metals in an IRA. You might also come across the term “precious metals IRA” used instead of gold IRA.

As per the Internal Revenue Service, gold IRAs are self-directed IRAs, which means they can hold alternative investments such as precious metals. (In their tax treatment, a gold IRA is different from a Roth IRA, which is an after-tax savings vehicle. See Money’s picks for best Roth IRA accounts.)

What is a gold IRA company?

Gold IRA companies are essentially brokers that sell IRS-approved precious metals coins and bars you can put in a gold IRA, along with non-IRA precious metals bought by collectors.

Although some gold IRA companies present themselves as advisory in nature, be aware that the customer service and sales representatives you talk to are not registered investment professionals. Many are paid via sales commissions, so the more you buy, the bigger their paycheck.

How does a gold IRA work?

To set up a gold IRA, open an account and buy precious metals from a company like the ones highlighted here. If you elect to fund the account with assets currently in another IRA, the gold IRA company will help you manage the rollover (more on that process below).

The gold IRA company also connects you with the account custodian, which handles administrative duties, as well as the depository institution where the precious metals you purchase are held. (The IRS won’t let you keep IRA gold at home.)

Gold IRA companies differ in that some let you choose between multiple custodial firms and depositories, while others require you to use custodians and depository services of their choosing.

Gold IRA rollover

Many types of retirement accounts can be used to fund a gold IRA via a rollover. You can roll over money held in a 401(k), 403(b), 457, pension or Thrift Savings Plan account without triggering a tax liability or penalties.

Is a 401(k) to gold IRA rollover right for me?

A gold IRA is a product best suited for sophisticated investors with experience in precious metals investing. If you have questions, consult with a financial advisor who is a fiduciary to decide whether gold makes sense in the context of your existing retirement investment portfolio. Gold IRA companies are not fiduciaries and should not be relied on for financial advice.

If you rollover a 401(k) to a gold IRA — as in, sell the entire balance of a conventional account containing stocks, bonds and/or mutual funds in order to invest in gold — you’re making a very big change to your investment profile. Doing so should be extensively researched beforehand. If you’re unsure, take some time to learn the difference between an IRA vs. 401(k).

A conventional retirement account holding stocks and bonds gives you the opportunity to be exposed to a variety of assets, which confers the following benefits:

Generate income via dividends

Establish a diversified investment mix to mitigate market volatility

Use market liquidity to adjust your allocation to your investing goals

Some gold IRA companies refer to their offerings as “diverse” because you can hold more than one kind of precious metal in it. From an investing perspective, this is not diverse. Precious metals — even different ones — are part of the same asset class and do not generate income, unlike dividend-earning assets.

Some gold IRA companies also refer to stocks and bonds as “paper assets” and imply they are a single asset class. This is not the case. You can have a well-diversified portfolio with a mix of stocks and bonds.

Be sure to factor in the costs of cashing out as well: When you reach the age of 72 and must begin taking RMDs from your retirement accounts, you need to have your gold coins and gold bullion sent to you. That entails paying for shipping and insurance, or liquidating some of your gold.

Most gold IRA companies will buy back precious metals you bought from them, but buybacks are generally at the wholesale price, which often is around 30% lower than prevailing retail gold prices.

Before opening a gold IRA, consider the context of your broader wealth-management strategy, and set realistic expectations about how much you anticipate your investments growing, and how long you should plan to hold those assets.

How does a 401(k) to gold IRA rollover work?

If you’ve decided a gold IRA is right for you, you can contact your retirement plan administrator or have the gold IRA company do so. An institution-to-institution transfer is recommended because you never take control of the funds yourself, which spares you the risk of a potential tax penalty.

If you do choose to handle that distribution yourself, the IRS has a strict 60-day window from the date you receive the funds to roll that money over into another qualified retirement account, or the IRS will treat that distribution as a withdrawal and charge you taxes plus an early withdrawal penalty if you are younger than 59 ½ years old.

You can roll over just part of a retirement account balance to fund your gold IRA — although keep in mind that some gold IRA companies have minimum orders as high as $50,000, which might limit your ability to retain enough funds in your old account to maintain a portfolio allocation that will sustain you in retirement.

Why should I roll over my 401(k) into a gold IRA?

Unexpected losses from investing in gold could derail your retirement plan. Rolling over a 401(k) into a gold IRA is not a decision you should make lightly. You should consult with an independent financial advisor to discuss your investing timeline, goals and risk tolerance to determine whether a gold IRA investment or a silver IRA deserves a place in your retirement portfolio.

Keep in mind that you are buying your IRA gold with pre-tax dollars, so you are taxed when you take distributions, as you would be with 401(k)s and other tax-deferred retirement accounts. If you have to take required minimum distributions (RMDs) and don’t have the money to pay taxes owed at the time you take distributions, you could have to liquidate some of your precious metals.

If the value of those metals has dropped, you could experience a loss when you sell. And keep in mind, if you sell your gold back to the gold IRA company, you could make up to 30% less than the price of gold, thanks to the “spread” gold IRA companies charge.

Investing in a gold IRA

The precious metals in a gold IRA are generally coins and bars approved by the IRS for IRA investing. You can choose a mix of gold and silver, and some gold IRA companies also let you add platinum and palladium to your IRA. When you must begin taking required minimum distributions, you can choose to liquidate the gold or have it shipped to you. In most cases, you will pay for shipping, so make sure to factor in that expense.

Most gold IRA companies will buy back gold or other precious metals they sold you, but these buyback programs are generally conducted at the wholesale price, which is about a third cheaper than the retail price.

How do you hold physical gold in an IRA?

Unlike a gold ETF, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of gold, a gold IRA lets you hold the physical precious metals, provided you keep them in an IRS-approved depository institution. If you want more flexibility with your precious metals or want to keep them at home, learn about how to buy gold outside an IRA. If you don’t want the complications of investing in physical gold, you can research how to buy a gold ETF.

Gold IRA cost

Gold IRA typically charge higher fees than conventional retirement accounts like 401(k)s. If you have a gold IRA, you will incur costs to manage and maintain the account, as well as to store and insure your gold. Precious metals prices can also be volatile over time and aren’t guaranteed to increase in value.

IRA-eligible gold

There are a number of types and forms of precious metals the IRS has approved as IRA-eligible. Certain coins and bars manufactured by the U.S. Mint, the corresponding agency of certain other countries, or designated private minting companies, can be held in a gold IRA.

Is a precious metals IRA the same as a gold IRA?

The term “gold IRA” may be used interchangeably with the phrase “precious metals IRA.” Although the latter is technically accurate, “gold IRA” is often used as shorthand to refer to self-directed IRAs that hold a combination of gold, silver, platinum and/or palladium.

What are precious metals?

Precious metals for purposes of IRS-approved gold IRA investing include just four metals. The IRS has extremely detailed regulations that dictate which coins and bars can be held in a gold IRA. The aim of these precise requirements on size, weight, design and metal purity is to ensure that retirement savers are keeping investment-grade assets, rather than collectibles, in their accounts.

Precious metals list:

Gold

Silver

Platinum

Palladium

How to invest in precious metals

There are a few ways to invest in precious metals outside of an IRA. Money’s guide on how to buy gold provides details about buying physical gold, as well as gaining exposure to gold via gold ETFs, gold mutual funds and futures contracts, or stocks in gold-mining companies.

If you want to hold physical gold and silver, it’s crucial to buy from a reputable source. While many people who hold physical gold do so because they believe it to be safer, you need to carefully research the company you plan to buy from to avoid scams. Also, be aware that even legitimate gold dealers add markups to the prices of the precious metal they sell.

If the storage and security requirements of holding physical gold seem like a hassle, you can add gold to your portfolio in other ways. Gold ETFs, for instance, provide many options. You can invest in gold ETFs that own physical gold, such as the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) or iShares Gold Trust (IAU). Or, you can buy ETFs that own gold futures (although this type of commodities investment is less common today than it once was).

You can also get exposure to gold-mining companies (also sometimes simply referred to as simply gold companies) more directly by buying their stocks or buying shares in ETFs that own shares in gold-mining companies, or buy shares in gold-mining companies (also sometimes simply referred to as gold companies) directly.

Unlike holding physical gold, these options offer you the opportunity to earn dividends, but buying and selling should be conducted strategically according to your investing goals.

Each of these investments should be considered in the broader context of your retirement income needs and portfolio composition.

Gold IRA FAQ

What is the best gold IRA?

The "best" gold IRA is a highly subjective metric that depends on your personal financial situation and retirement income goals. Gold IRAs are best for sophisticated investors with experience buying and selling precious metals. It's smart to avoid any gold investment company that uses high-pressure sales pitches or scare tactics as engaging with those companies could mean you could wind up with an investment that doesn't fit your goals or encountering scams. Make sure to diversify your portfolio and mitigate risk.

Is copper a precious metal?

Although copper is an important industrial commodity that is used to manufacture goods ranging from car exhaust systems to plumbing pipes, it is not a precious metal as defined by the IRS for gold IRA investing.

Are gold IRAs worth it?

Some people prefer to hold physical precious metals rather than owning shares of stock in gold mining companies or gold ETFs.Some investors believe having physical gold is somehow safer -- an opinion gold IRA companies push, sometimes misleadingly. In reality, it is important to diversify across asset classes to get the most benefit out of your retirement investments. A conventional retirement account gives you the opportunity to be exposed to a variety of assets.

What are the most precious metals?

Gold and silver are the most common precious metals used by countries to mint precious coins. If you're looking for the best precious metals for a gold IRA, the IRS also stipulates that two other valuable metals, platinum and palladium, can be included in a gold IRA if they meet stringent standards.

How We Evaluated the Best Gold IRA Companies

We evaluated gold IRA companies’ websites, along with consumer advocacy organizations the Better Business Bureau and Business Consumer Alliance, as well as consumer-review sites such as TrustPilot. We considered each of the gold IRA companies’ reputation, transparency and the quality of online education and resources they provide.

In addition, we compared the companies’ respective fee structures and minimum balances, when available, as well as how easy it was to find this information from their websites. We also analyzed the user-friendliness and responsiveness of their customer service.

We regularly update our list of best gold IRA companies to ensure that our highlighted picks continue to meet these requirements.

Summary of Money’s Best Gold IRA Companies

