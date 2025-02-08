News & Insights

8 Best First Jobs If You Want to Buy a House in 5 Years

February 08, 2025 — 07:00 pm EST

Buying a house within five years of graduating college is an ambitious but achievable goal. The key is securing a high-paying first job that allows you to save aggressively, build credit, and invest wisely.

Here are eight of the best first jobs that pay at least $100,000 a year, to help you reach homeownership faster.

Software Engineer

Software engineering is one of the best-paying careers for new graduates, with starting salaries that often exceed $100,000. Many companies offer signing bonuses, stock options, and remote work flexibility, making it easier to save for a home.

Investment Banking Analyst

Although investment banking requires long hours, entry-level analysts can earn $100,000 or more with bonuses to boot. This career offers significant wealth-building opportunities, making it easier to afford a house quickly.

Management Consultant

Management consultants at top firms can start with salaries of $100,000 or more, with the potential for rapid salary increases and bonuses. The high earning potential and business exposure make this a lucrative career choice.

Data Scientist

Data scientists are in high demand, with starting salaries frequently exceeding $100,000. Companies across industries rely on data-driven insights, making this a stable and lucrative career path.

Pharmaceutical Sales Representative

Pharmaceutical sales roles often have base salaries of $80,000-$100,000, plus commission and bonuses. High performers can exceed six figures early in their careers, making homeownership a very attainable goal within five years.

Tech Sales Engineer

Tech sales engineers, especially in enterprise software and cybersecurity, often start with salaries exceeding $100,000, including commissions. This career combines technical expertise with sales skills, leading to high earning potential.

Quantitative Analyst (Quant)

Quants in finance and trading firms can start with salaries well above $100,000. Their mathematical expertise helps firms make data-driven investment decisions, leading to strong compensation.

Corporate Lawyer

Corporate lawyers at top firms often start with salaries around $100,000 or more, with substantial bonuses and rapid income growth. This career requires additional schooling, of course, but offers long-term financial rewards.

