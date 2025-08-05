8 Best First Jobs at Costco That Pay at Least $17 an Hour

Costco can be a great place for teens to secure their first jobs. The retailer offers health benefits for part-time and full-time employees, paid time off and 401(k) plans, to name a few employee perks. Costco also offers what they say are competitive hourly wages with increases based on total hours worked.

Here’s a look at some of Costco’s entry-level jobs and how much they pay.

Maintenance Assistant

Pay: $20 to $30.20

Working as a maintenance assistant for Costco would include tasks like cleaning the store and the surrounding grounds. Maintenance assistants might also be needed to clean up spills and leaks as they happen during the day. A high school diploma or GED is preferred, but not required.

Stocker

Pay: $20 to $30.20

For those who enjoy organization, this could be a perfect fit. Stockers place and sort merchandise in the store, as well as clearing old merchandise. They’ll also occasionally need to help customers find items.

Cake Decorator

Pay: $21 to $31.90

Someone who has some artistic ability and imagination can make decent money as a cake decorator for Costco. These employees cut, fill and ice cakes. They’ll also be asked to decorate and write on top of the cakes based on customers’ needs.

Member Services Assistant

Pay: $17 to $22 according to Glassdoor

A people person will love being a member services assistant. This employee will greet shoppers, check their memberships, help them with what they need, and read their receipts when they leave. They also might be asked to do warehouse safety or security checks.

Food Service Assistant

Pay: $20 to $30.20

This person would work primarily in the Costco food court. They would prepare food and interact with customers. They’d also organize and clean the kitchen and eating areas.

Cashier Assistant

Pay: $20 to $30.20

A person in this role would help customers by putting their orders into boxes and preparing them to be checked out. They would also help keep the store tidy, retrieve carts, restock merchandise and help customers find items.

Gas Station Attendant

Pay: $17 to $20, according to Glassdoor

Along with helping customers, working at one of Costco’s gas stations as an attendant would entail monitoring the gas pumps, directing traffic and checking the storage tanks. The attendants would also be in charge of cleaning up spills and tending to any potential emergencies.

Meat Wrapper

Pay: $20 to $30.20

Meat wrappers label meat products using wrapping machines. They also stock meat products, clean the department and restock items when needed. Someone who maybe already has a love of meat will learn even more in this role.

All information is from Costco’s jobs and careers page unless otherwise noted.

