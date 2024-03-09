8 Best Compact Cars for Your Money in 2024

Compact cars — an ideal vehicle for young singles, retirees and small families alike.

Check Out: 10 New Cars to Avoid Buying in 2024

Read More: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Though compact cars do not offer the size and storage space that SUV or larger sedans offer, they are still reliable vehicles that safely get their drivers from A to B.

Meanwhile, the compact car market is continuing to grow. “[Compact cars are expected to] generate an estimated revenue of USD 61.65 billion by 2032,” per Polaris Market Research in a recent LinkedIn post.

Here are the top compact cars for 2024, according to Kelley Blue Book.

1. 2024 Honda Civic

Starting Price: $25,040

The Civic is a beloved car known for its reliability. It is Kelley Blue Book’s highest rated compact vehicle for 2024:

“Honda’s entry-level car is a stalwart of the segment and boasts a decades-long reputation for providing reliability, value, and efficiency.’

The Honda Civic is an outstanding vehicle for its price-point, and its reputation as a reliable, gas-efficient vehicle allows it to remain on the top of the list for 2024.

2. 2024 Hyundai Elantra

Starting Price: $22,740

The 2024 Elantra is one of Kelley Blue Book’s highest-rated sedans from both a vehicle expert and consumer standpoint.

“In addition to sharp styling and a well-tuned N model, the Elantra gets the basic stuff right — such as space, safety, and reasonable pricing,” Kelley Blue Book said.

It’s a stylish and sleek vehicle, an improvement from the Elantra’s earlier generations.

3. 2024 Toyota Corolla

Starting Price: $23,145

Toyota’s economy compact vehicle, the Corolla, has continued to be a reliable vehicle.

“The Toyota Corolla has been in continuous production since 1966,” Kelley Blue Book noted. “In that time, it’s become a benchmark for safe, reliable, and practical personal transportation.”

With modern styling and technology, the Corolla is one of the best compact cars on the market currently.

4. 2024 Kia Forte

Starting Price: $21,145

The cheapest car on this list, the Kia Forte is Kia’s entry-level vehicle.

“With tremendous appeal to the value-conscious, the Kia Forte is a well-equipped compact sedan that achieves enviable fuel economy,” Kelley Blue Book reported.

The Forte’s biggest selling point is its thriftiness — though not as popular as the Corolla or the Civic, the Forte is a still a good car for city driving and gets great gas mileage.

5. 2024 Subaru WRX

Starting Price: $33,855

The sleekest and sportiest car on this list, the Subaru WRX is a car for car fans.

“A compact, 4-door land missile, the WRX delivers a one-two punch of high performance and affordability,” Kelley Blue Book stated.

Like all cars on this list, its a versatile vehicle, and although it is sporty, its also perfect for small families and long commutes.

Though it is a bit pricier than some of the other compact cars available, the WRX is the one of the better performance cars out of most sedans offered.

6. 2024 Mazda Mazda3

Starting Price: $25,335

“It’s long been one of the more athletic choices in its class, and it upholds that reputation with fun driving dynamics,” Kelley Blue Book said.

The Mazda3 is Mazda’s sporty compact car, and is known for its fun, athletic driving style. With its upscale interior, the Mazda is classy, sporty and practical — the ideal compact vehicle.

7. 2024 Nissan Sentra

Starting Price: $22,030

If you are looking for a car that gets the job done, look no further than the Nissan Sentra.

“It’s a commuter special, performing everyday duties at a reasonable cost,” Kelley Blue Book noted.

Most commonly seen on college campuses or around office buildings, the Sentra is a no frills commuter car that can easily perform everyday duties and won’t break the bank initially.

8. 2024 Volkswagen Jetta

Starting Price: $22,660

The Jetta is known for both its sleek interior and exterior. It has a roomy cabin, and provides a smooth ride.

“Volkswagens have a Germanic vibe that’s a cool trait in a car, especially when an Audi is out of the price range,” Kelley Blue Book reported.

Learn More: 6 New Cars for 2024 That Will Hold Their Value

The Jetta is a historied car, one that is getting old in a market that boasts Civics and Corollas, cars that seemed to always be getting upgraded and revamped by their respective makers.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Best Compact Cars for Your Money in 2024

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.