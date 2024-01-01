8 Best Clothing Deals at Costco in January 2024

January savings are — already! — in full swing at Costco. Now through Jan. 21, 2024, Costco members have the opportunity to shop unbeatable sales in winter and workout apparel from some of fashion’s biggest brands, like Lucky Brand, Jessica Simpson, Banana Republic and much more.

A new year means a new wardrobe. This January, don’t forget to shop these incredible Costco clothing deals.

Gerry Men’s Full Zip Hoodie

Originally priced at $18.99, Costco members receive $4 in savings on their purchase of Gerry Men’s Full Zip Hoodie.

Each hoodie features four-way stretch fabric and comes with two zippered side pockets. A wide variety of men’s sizes are available to shop and color options include blue, gray and black.

Lucky Brand Men’s 410 Jeans

Who doesn’t love deals on denim? Lucky Brand Men’s 410 Jeans are now $6 off their original online price of $31.99.

Each pair features an athletic fit, straight leg, a midrise waist and stretch fabric. Choose from blue and black shades.

Ella Moss Ladies’ Crewneck Sweater

Costco members seeking a comfortable and affordable sweater for the winter months have found it in this Ella Moss Ladies’ Crewneck Sweater. This sweater is now $3 off its original online price of $16.99.

Shop from a variety of sizes and colors, including purple, gray, black and green. Each sweater is designed as a pullover and features a ribbed cuff, hem and neckline and a high-low hem with a side slit.

Jessica Simpson Ladies’ Skinny Jeans

Few sales are as good as snagging a pair of Jessica Simpson Ladies’ Skinny Jeans for under $15. Costco members receive $4 manufacturer’s savings off the original online price of $18.99.

Each pair features a high rise fit, classic five pocket style and stretch denim. Shop a wide range of women’s sizes, including plus sizes. Color options to choose from include dark blue, light blue and black.

Danskin Ladies’ Cozy Half-Zip Pullover

Stay comfy all winter long in this Danskin Ladies’ Cozy Half-Zip Pullover. Originally priced online at $19.99, Costco members receive $4 off in manufacturer’s savings.

Each Danskin pullover is available to shop in plus sizes and features a relaxed fit, thumbholes and a kangaroo pocket. Pick from green, blue and tan pullover shades.

Danskin Ladies’ Brushed Yoga Jacket

Stay warm on the way to yoga class when you wear this Danskin Ladies’ Brushed Yoga Jacket. Costco members receive $4 off in savings from the original online price of $16.99.

Each jacket features a rubber zipper puller, pockets with invisible locking zippers and thumbholes. Costco members may shop black or cream jacket colors in a wide variety of sizes. This deal is available online only.

Danskin Ladies’ Brushed Leggings

Add a dash of style to your preferred workout plan. These Danskin Ladies’ Brushed Leggings are now $3 off their original online price of $14.99.

Each pair of leggings features a high rise fit, a non-slip waistband and a soft hand feel. Pick from a wide range of women’s sizes, including plus sizes, and choose from blue, black, purple and multi colors.

Banana Republic Ladies’ Long Sleeve Top

This Banana Republic Ladies’ Long Sleeve Top is perfect for taking a daytime look into the evening. Costco members receive $3 off the original online price of $15.99.

Each top features a high-low hem with side slits, a center back seam and a scoop neck. Colors to choose from include green, black and purple, with women’s regular and plus sizes available.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Best Clothing Deals at Costco in January 2024

