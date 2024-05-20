8 Best Cities Where You Can Get By Purely on Side Gigs (Including 2 Overseas)

The side gig industry is booming. Whether you’re relatively new to the workforce or you’re years into your career, taking on a side hustle or two can be a great way to supplement your regular income.

But what if you want to get by solely on your side gig?

Read Next: 6 Cheap Hobbies To Start in 2024 That Will Make You Extra Money

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

The good news is that you’ve got options. There are quite a few cities in the U.S. and around the world where, with a little bit of flexibility and strategic planning, you can handle the cost of living without having a full-time job.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Average monthly cost of living per person (via Numbeo): $1,301 (without rent)

$1,301 (without rent) Average apartment cost, 1-bedroom (via Apartments.com): $1,355

$1,355 Total average monthly cost of living per person: $2,656

$2,656 Overall cost of living compared to national average: 4% lower

4% lower Possible side gig: Freelance business consultant with a median hourly wage of $47.77 and a growth projection of 10%

“Raleigh is a tech, research, and healthcare hub, which makes it ripe for side hustlers, if you happen to have one in one of those niches,” said David Bakke, financial expert and side hustler at DollarSanity. “It also hosts plenty of startups which can help you grow your side gig into a career if you want.”

North Carolina does have personal income tax, but it’s relatively low at 4.75%. This is especially good since, as someone with a side gig, you’ll be responsible for paying your own taxes.

Find Out: How To Generate Passive Income With Just $1,000

Phoenix, Arizona

Average monthly cost of living per person: $1,126 (without rent)

$1,126 (without rent) Average apartment cost, 1-bedroom: $1,311

$1,311 Total average monthly cost of living per person: $2,437

$2,437 Overall cost of living compared to national average: 4% higher

4% higher Possible side gig: Computer support specialist with a median hourly wage of $26.68 and a 5% growth projection

“Over half of Arizona’s population lives in Maricopa County, making [it] ideal for side hustles,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money. “Low taxes have long been an Arizona staple, and growth gives you plenty of opportunities to network. Plus, tourists come in year after year to escape the cold, which means lots of possible customers.”

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Average monthly cost of living per person: $1,248 (without rent)

$1,248 (without rent) Average apartment cost, 1-bedroom: $1,684

$1,684 Total average monthly cost of living per person: $2,932

$2,932 Overall cost of living compared to national average: 5% higher

5% higher Possible side gig: Event planner with a median hourly wage of $25.27 and an 8% growth projection

“The cost of living is more affordable in Philadelphia than in many of the Mid-Atlantic cities, but the proximity to so many people gives your side gig unlimited growth potential,” said Melanie Musson, a finance expert with Clearsurance.com. “The nice things about living in Philadelphia are that you can get by without a vehicle and all the costs from insurance to fuel that go with that, thanks to public transportation.”

Pennsylvania has a flat 3.07% individual income tax, which is lower than many other parts of the country. This means you get to keep more of your side gig income.

Valencia, Spain

Average monthly cost of living per person: $751 (without rent)

$751 (without rent) Average apartment cost, 1-bedroom: $544

$544 Total average monthly cost of living per person: $1,295

$1,295 Overall cost of living compared to national average: N/A

N/A Possible side gig: Copy editor with a median hourly wage of $35.14 and a 4% decline in job outlook

Carl Broadbent, a digital marketing expert and entrepreneur, suggested Valencia.

“In Spain, I found incredible value in the coastal town of Valencia,” he said. “Apartment rents around €500 a month offered stunning Mediterranean views. Fast internet was reliable, and as more digital nomads discovered the city, remote jobs like virtual assistance, web design and affiliate marketing picked up. I remember scoring a pretty sweet gig editing travel blogs while sipping affordable wine on my patio overlooking the ocean — it didn’t get much better!”

Perugia, Italy

Average monthly cost of living per person: $1,047 (without rent)

$1,047 (without rent) Average apartment cost, 1-bedroom: $350+

$350+ Total average monthly cost of living per person: $1,397

$1,397 Overall cost of living compared to national average: N/A

N/A Possible side gig: Tutor with a median hourly wage of $21.55 and a 3% growth in job outlook

For those who want to live in Italy, another option is Perugia, a small town not too far from Florence.

“The cost of living hover[s] around 30-40% less than other tourism hotspots,” said Broadbent. “Opportunities abound there too, from online teaching English to designing web pages for local businesses.”

Hot Springs, Arkansas

Average monthly cost of living per person: $1,102 (without rent)

$1,102 (without rent) Average apartment cost, 1-bedroom: $772

$772 Total average monthly cost of living per person : $1,874

: $1,874 Overall cost of living compared to national average: 6% lower

6% lower Possible side gig: Video editor or web developer with a median hourly wage of $38.81 and a 16% growth projection

“The cost of living is lower in Arkansas than in much of the U.S., and Hot Springs provides a beautiful and affordable place to live,” said Musson. “Whether you market your side gig to locals or work remotely, you can make a good living on your income in Hot Springs. Groceries, housing, and utilities are quite affordable there.”

Additionally, state income taxes in Arkansas cap out at 5.9%.

Denver, Colorado

Average monthly cost of living per person: $1,292 (without rent)

$1,292 (without rent) Average apartment cost, 1-bedroom: $1,696

$1,696 Total average monthly cost of living per person: $2,988

$2,988 Overall cost of living compared to national average: 11% higher

11% higher Possible side gig: Software developer with a median hourly wage of $59.71 and a 25% growth projection

“Denver is a magnet for side hustlers … a mecca for folks earning money on their own so to speak,” said Bakke. “There are lots of tech, health, and energy startups, and it’s also just an inviting place to live if you’re a side gigger. More importantly, one entrepreneur I look up to a lot actually moved there a few years back because of this environment and was able to grow his business tremendously.”

Like many other states, Colorado does have individual income tax. It’s a flat rate of just 4.4%, though, which is relatively low — and a huge plus for side hustlers.

Hilo, Hawaii

Average monthly cost of living per person: $1,458

$1,458 Average apartment cost, 1-bedroom: $956

$956 Total average monthly cost of living per person: $2,414

$2,414 Overall cost of living compared to national average: 46% higher

46% higher Possible side gig: Bookkeeper with a median hourly wage of $22.05 and a 6% decline in job outlook

“It may surprise you, but you can live on the Big Island of Hawaii and get by on just a side gig. I lived in Hilo for 3 years (on the other side) and went all over the island. One of those neighborhoods is Ocean View Estates,” said Alex Evans of SoutheastTravelGuide.com. “There are tiny homes available for around $120K-140K. So if a rental is available, it would be cheap. It’s easy to find and grow fruits and vegetables all year round on the island. The farmer’s markets are very cheap. And of course you can fish.”

Utilities are potentially low there as well, depending on your situation.

“Another unique thing on the Big Island is that a lot of people live on catchment, where they have a system that collects rainwater,” said Evans. “In Ocean View, solar panels are also not uncommon. So it could be very possible not to have an electric or a water bill … For anyone looking to live off the land and make just enough money to get by, it could be a great place to be!”

Hawaii’s individual income tax ranges from 1.4% to 11%, so depending on your earnings, you could see very low taxes.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Best Cities Where You Can Get By Purely on Side Gigs (Including 2 Overseas)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.