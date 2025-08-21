8 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy Under $10 in August

If you’re looking to buy a stock that trades for less than $10 per share, you should be aware that you’re taking on extra risk, as stocks with a low price are often considered speculative, according to FINRA. This means you’ll need a high risk tolerance if you want to invest.

Of course, not all stocks that fall to less than $10 are headed for bankruptcy. If things work out well for these overlooked companies, the gains can be large. If you’re willing to accept the risk, take a look at this list of eight stocks trading under $10 that Bank of America and Kiplinger have identified as offering potential.

ADT (ADT)

Price as of Aug. 20, 2025: $8.72

$8.72 Market cap: $7.151 billion

$7.151 billion Year-to-date return: 26.19%

26.19% One-year analyst target price: $9.38

Home security company ADT has had a rough five years, dropping by roughly 24% while the S&P 500 gained around 88%. But over the last year, including the year-to-date period, the stock has been rebounding, topping the S&P 500’s return over those same time periods.

Debt was a big part of the problem over the past few years, according to Kiplinger, but the company’s subscription services are on the rise. If and when the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, that can only help a leveraged business like ADT.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Price as of Aug. 20, 2025: $6.54

$6.54 Market cap: $81.481 billion

$81.481 billion Year-to-date return: 32.93%

32.93% One-year analyst target price: $6.24

Mizuho Financial is based overseas and is one of the largest financial services firms in Japan. Bank of America analyst Shinichiro Nakamura said it is attractively priced based on its return on equity and share buybacks. As U.S. News reported, he anticipates upside revenue and guidance in upcoming quarters. Bank of America has a “Buy” rating on the company.

Banco Santander (SAN)

Price as of Aug. 20, 2025: $9.53

$9.53 Market cap: $141.575 billion

$141.575 billion Year-to-date return: 109.91%

109.91% One-year analyst target price: $7.45

Banco Santander is the preeminent bank in Spain, and its reach extends across more than 3,000 branches in South America as well, per Kiplinger. According to Morningstar analyst Johann Scholtz, the company’s positioning “comes with greater risk,” but from an earnings perspective, the company has been “remarkably stable compared with most of its European peers.” The bank’s dividend yield may also be attractive to investors.

United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC)

Price as of Aug. 20, 2025: $6.87

$6.87 Market cap: $17.457 billion

$17.457 billion Year-to-date return: 5.53%

5.53% One-year analyst target price: $7.05

If you’re looking for a cheap tech stock, check out United Microelectronics, a Taiwanese semiconductor foundry. Bank of America carries a “Buy” rating on the stock, and its $8.45 price target is considerably above the analyst average. Bank of America analyst Brad Lin said the company’s solid gross profit margins have been better than expected and a recent joint venture with Intel could help offset the cost of tariffs.

Compass (COMP)

Price as of Aug. 20, 2025: $8.28

$8.28 Market cap: $4.354 billion

$4.354 billion Year-to-date return: 41.54%

41.54% One-year analyst target price: $8.95

Compass is a well-known real estate brokerage platform that could clearly benefit from a rebound in the housing market. If the Fed eventually cuts rates, it could spur buying activity, which in turn would generate more profits for Compass. According to Kiplinger, analysts see annual revenue growth of 21.8% and 13.5% over the current and subsequent fiscal year. Analyst Bernie McTernan at Needham is even more bullish on the company, with an $11 price target.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG)

Price as of Aug. 20, 2025: $7.46

$7.46 Market cap: $11.791 billion

$11.791 billion Year-to-date return: 27.30%

27.30% One-year analyst target price: $7.85

Dividend hunters might be attracted to Aegon’s fat 5.89% dividend yield, but even without that, the company has a lot going for it. Bank of America analyst David Barma said the Dutch financial services company has an attractive capital return profile, and that management has been making moves in the right direction.

Hecla Mining (HL)

Price as of Aug. 20, 2025: $7.60

$7.60 Market cap: $5.092 billion

$5.092 billion Year-to-date return: 54.79%

54.79% One-year analyst target price: $8.36

Inflation and demand for gold drive up the price for Hecla mining, which has already translated into hefty gains in 2025. Stock market volatility might also continue to support shares. But commodity-related stocks like Hecla can be extremely cyclical — and volatile. The current share price of Hecla, for example, is the same as it was back in 1990. This means it might be more appropriate for traders, rather than long-term investors.

Inter (INTR)

Price as of Aug. 20, 2025: $7.76

$7.76 Market cap: $3.415 billion

$3.415 billion Year-to-date return: 83.89%

83.89% One-year analyst target price: $8.21

Inter has posted a sharp rally already in 2025, meaning the upside for the near term might be more limited. But according to Kiplinger, six of the 10 analysts tracking the stock have a “Strong Buy” rating on it, while two more have a “Buy” rating. The Brazilian-based digital bank is “highly profitable,” according to Morningstar analysts, and this could help make it “more resilient in recessions.” However, analysts also say that Inter has a “high uncertainty rating.“

Editor’s note: Stock data is provided by Yahoo Finance.

