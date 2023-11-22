News & Insights

8 Best Black Friday Deals at Kohl’s

November 22, 2023

It’s officially the best time of year for savings at Kohl’s. The popular retailer is running Black Friday specials in-store and online now through Nov. 24, with major savings on electronics, toys, small appliances and more.

Here’s a look at some of the best Black Friday deals you can find at Kohl’s this year.

Amazon Fire HD 8 32 GB Tablet

  • Regular price: $99.99
  • Sale price: $59.99

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet features an 8-inch HD display and 2 GB RAM. Browse the internet, stream your favorite shows or Zoom with your friends without having to worry about the battery dying — the tablet boasts a 13-hour battery life. You’ll also earn $10 Kohl’s Cash with this purchase.

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System

  • Regular price: $229.99
  • Sale price: $149.99

This Ninja set includes a 1400-watt motor base, multiple blades, a 72-ounce Total Crushing Pitcher, two 24-ounce single-serve cups, a 64-ounce Precision Processor Bowl and a recipe guide. You’ll receive $20 in Kohl’s Cash with this purchase during the Black Friday sale.

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones

  • Regular price: $149.99
  • Sale price: $99.99 now, $89.99 Nov. 23 and 24

Wait until Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday to purchase these Beats earbuds for additional savings. They provide studio-quality audio in a compact design, plus Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology.

Barbie Dreamtopia Royal Doll

  • Regular price: $10.99
  • Sale price: $4.99 Nov. 23 and 24 only

Select Barbies, including the Dreamtopia Royal dolls, will be marked down to $4.99 on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Sky Rider GPS Drone

  • Regular price: $99.99
  • Sale price: $69.99 now, $59.99 Nov. 23 and 24

This drone features GPS, Return Home and Follow Me technology, LED navigation lights and three different speeds.

BLACK+DECKER PowerSeries Lightweight Vacuum

  • Regular price: $99.99
  • Sale price: $89.99 now, $79.99 Nov. 23 and 24

This multi-surface corded stick LED vacuum will be marked down $20 during peak Black Friday sales, plus, you’ll get $15 Kohl’s Cash when you purchase on Thanksgiving or Black Friday.

Rachael Ray Cook + Create 11-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

  • Regular price: $229.99
  • Sale price: $101.99 with 15% off coupon

Included in this set are 1.5-quart and 3-quart saucepans with a universal lid, a 6-quart stockpot with lid, 8.5-inch and 10-inch frying pans, a 9-inch x 13-inch baking sheet, a 9.625-inch nylon turner, an 11.75-inch nylon turner and a 13-inch nylon solid spoon.

Samsonite Ziplite 5 Hardside Spinner Luggage

  • Regular price: $279.99
  • Sale price: $84.99 with 15% off coupon

Available in seven colors, this hardside spinner carry-on luggage features a USB port, hanging pocket and TSA-approved locks.

8 Best Black Friday Deals at Kohl's

