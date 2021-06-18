Markets
8 banks previously banned from bond sale now allowed to take part - EU

Contributors
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Yoruk Bahceli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Eight banks that were previously excluded from syndicated debt sales backing the European Commission's up to 800-billion-euro ($950.7 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund will be allowed to take part in future issues, the EU executive said on Friday.

"The eight banks have provided information that allow the Commission to conclude that their further exclusion from participation in syndicated transactions in EU bond issuances is not warranted," the Commission said in an email.

It did not name the banks.

($1 = 0.8415 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Yoruk Bahceli in London; Editing by Alison Williams)

