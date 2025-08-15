8 Back-to-School Shopping Habits That Are Costing You More Than You Think

It’s back-to-school time, which means picking up new clothes and shoes and tackling this year’s supply list. But between rushing to get it all done and getting sidetracked by what catches your eye, it’s easy to exceed your budget.

Being aware of the following costly shopping habits now can help you keep school spending on track.

Failing To Shop Around

According to Kasey Caminiti and Trisha Easto, two experts from the USA TODAY Shopping team, everyone has brands they are loyal to, and assuming that one brand has the best deals can backfire by causing you to spend more than you need to.

One way to stop focusing on higher-priced brands is to shop for items you need by price first and brand next. It’s a strategy that can help you discover affordable new brands that meet your back-to-school needs.

Shopping Trends

Falling victim to a trend for the sake of the trend is another shopping habit that can cost you. Caminiti and Easto said that just because something is trendy doesn’t make it the best choice.

“We get so many TikTok videos for products claiming to be ‘discounted’ or a ‘top sale,’ but (and this leans into shopping around) the TikTok shop often has higher delivery prices and you’ll find the same deals elsewhere,” they said.

Not Researching Products Beforehand

Easton said she let her son choose his backpack without doing any research, which turned out to be a mistake.

“Later, I discovered that pediatricians recommend a chest strap to help shoulder the weight of anything they carry, and the one we chose doesn’t have one,” she explained. “I felt obligated (a sort of parent-guilt) to replace the one we just bought.”

Not Taking Full Advantage of a Good Sale

Caminiti and Easton said that it’s wise to stock up on certain school supplies if you can get them at a huge discount. One example they gave was packs of pens and pencils on sale for less than $1 at Staples.

“It’s probably wise to grab a few packs that should last the entire year and beyond since they won’t expire and kids go through them quickly,” they added.

Buying What’s on the List — Even If You Don’t Need To

Austin Kilgore, consumer finance expert and analyst with the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights, said that dutifully buying each item on the school supply list is a shopping mistake because you may already have some of those items at home. He suggested looking in your home office, a kitchen drawer or children’s rooms for items like rulers or other supplies that you don’t need to shop for.

Shopping Early

“It makes sense to be fully prepared when school starts, but there often are supplies on the list that kids won’t need right off the bat,” Kilgore said. He suggested waiting to purchase those types of items, if possible, because clearance sales often begin after school starts.

Mindlessly Buying in Bulk

Kilgore said that although supply lists generally include items your child will need more than one of, such as notebooks, folders and tissues, you should carefully consider the quantities before buying in bulk.

“Will your child really need 50 pens or 100 folders?” he asked. “It still may be a great buy if you can share purchases with other parents.”

Heading to the Mall

Rather than going to the mall to shop for clothing, shoes and accessories, Kilgore recommended visiting second-hand stores in higher-income areas for items (designer or otherwise) at good prices.

“Some of these stores now have online presences, too,” he added. “Or check eBay, Craigslist or Etsy.”

