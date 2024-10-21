8 Analysts Have This To Say About Western Alliance

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $100.88, a high estimate of $107.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. Observing a 4.27% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $96.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Western Alliance by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $101.00 $102.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $95.00 $100.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $105.00 $107.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $102.00 $102.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $107.00 $100.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $85.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $105.00 $90.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $88.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Western Alliance. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Western Alliance compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Western Alliance's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Western Alliance's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Western Alliance analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Western Alliance

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The bank offers retail banking services and focuses on mortgages for retail customers and commercial loans. The company's reportable segments are Commercial segment includes provides commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. Consumer Related segment offers both commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services, such as residential mortgage banking. Corporate & Other.

Western Alliance: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Western Alliance's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Western Alliance's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 32.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Alliance's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.17%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Alliance's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, Western Alliance faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WAL

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Oct 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for WAL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.