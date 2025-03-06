8 Analysts Have This To Say About Waters

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Waters (NYSE:WAT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Waters, presenting an average target of $419.38, a high estimate of $450.00, and a low estimate of $390.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.1% increase from the previous average price target of $402.86.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Waters by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Raises Neutral $390.00 $380.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $450.00 $430.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $420.00 $415.00 Elizabeth Garcia UBS Raises Neutral $410.00 $405.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $410.00 $430.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $415.00 $360.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $430.00 - Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $430.00 $400.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Waters. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Waters compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About Waters

Water sells liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools. These analytical instruments provide essential information on various products, such as their molecular structures and physical properties, to help clients enhance the health and well-being of end users. As a percentage of sales in 2023, Waters generated 57% from biopharmaceutical customers, 31% from industrial clients, and 12% from academic/government institutions.

Key Indicators: Waters's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Waters's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Waters's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waters's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.49%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Waters's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.93, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

