8 Analysts Have This To Say About Vince Holding

Ratings for Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $3.0, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Vince Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Michael Kupinski Noble Capital Markets Announces Outperform $3.00 - Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 - Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Announces Buy $3.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vince Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Vince Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vince Holding's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vince Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Vince Holding's Background

Vince Holding Corp is a fashion brand that is engaged in wholesale and retail delivery of luxury essentials like women's and men's apparel, women's and men's footwear, and handbags. Its offers women's collections of luxurious cashmere sweaters and silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denim, pants, tanks and t-shirts, and a growing assortment of outerwear. It focuses on developing an elevated collection of Vince apparel and accessories to serve the luxurious need of the customer. The company manages its business in three segments namely Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker segment. It operates its e-commerce business through its website. Majority of its revenue generated from Vince Wholesale segment.

Financial Insights: Vince Holding

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Vince Holding's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.63%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vince Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.4%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vince Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.87%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vince Holding's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, Vince Holding faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

