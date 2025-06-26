8 Analysts Have This To Say About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $80.88, along with a high estimate of $94.00 and a low estimate of $66.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.04% from the previous average price target of $73.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $94.00 $78.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $72.00 $66.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $68.00 $63.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $92.00 $81.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $66.00 $66.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $91.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's Background

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company is focused on its melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonists, including its lead asset, IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), as a precision medicine designed to treat hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare MC4R pathway diseases. Geographically the company generates its revenue from the United States and internationally with the majority being generated from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -155.39%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -249.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -13.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

