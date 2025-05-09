8 Analysts Have This To Say About Natera

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $194.25, a high estimate of $251.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.32% increase from the previous average price target of $182.71.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Natera is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $190.00 $160.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $160.00 $200.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Announces Outperform $251.00 - Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $185.00 $176.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $205.00 $200.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $195.00 $180.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Outperform $188.00 $183.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Natera. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Natera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Natera's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Natera's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Natera analyst ratings.

Discovering Natera: A Closer Look

Natera Inc is a diagnostic and research company with proprietary molecular and bioinformatics technology. The company's key product offerings include its Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) which screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus as well as in twin pregnancies, typically with a blood draw from the mother, Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS) to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children, Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test, which detects circulating tumor DNA in patients previously diagnosed with cancer to assess molecular residual disease and monitor for recurrence; and Prospera, to assess organ transplant rejection.

Understanding the Numbers: Natera's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Natera's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 53.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Natera's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Natera's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

