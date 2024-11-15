8 Analysts Have This To Say About MPLX

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for MPLX, revealing an average target of $49.12, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Marking an increase of 2.63%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $47.86.

A clear picture of MPLX's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Reynolds UBS Raises Buy $55.00 $51.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $53.00 $50.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Announces Underperform $43.00 - Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $50.00 $47.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $49.00 $45.00 Brian Reynolds UBS Raises Buy $51.00 $49.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $45.00 $46.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $47.00 $47.00

MPLX is a partnership that owns both pipelines and gathering and processing assets with extensive holdings in the Appalachian region. The asset base is made up of pipeline assets dropped down from Marathon Petroleum, its sponsor, and gathering and processing assets from MarkWest, which it acquired in 2015. MPLX also acquired Andeavor Logistics in 2019.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MPLX's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.28% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: MPLX's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 37.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): MPLX's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: MPLX's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.66, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

