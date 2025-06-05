8 Analysts Have This To Say About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for MercadoLibre, revealing an average target of $2651.25, a high estimate of $3100.00, and a low estimate of $2250.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.32% increase from the previous average price target of $2541.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of MercadoLibre's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Wright Jefferies Raises Hold $2800.00 $2450.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $2600.00 $2250.00 Irma Sgarz Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $3000.00 $2640.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $3100.00 $2500.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $2400.00 $3000.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Announces Buy $2500.00 - Andrew Ruben Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $2560.00 $2650.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $2250.00 $2300.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MercadoLibre. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MercadoLibre. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MercadoLibre compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MercadoLibre compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MercadoLibre's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MercadoLibre's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MercadoLibre analyst ratings.

Get to Know MercadoLibre Better

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

A Deep Dive into MercadoLibre's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: MercadoLibre's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 36.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MercadoLibre's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): MercadoLibre's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.56%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MercadoLibre's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.87%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.54, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MELI

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MELI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.