8 Analysts Have This To Say About KKR

Analysts' ratings for KKR (NYSE:KKR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for KKR, presenting an average target of $164.25, a high estimate of $194.00, and a low estimate of $141.00. Highlighting a 2.16% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $167.88.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of KKR's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $194.00 $214.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $141.00 $150.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $156.00 $157.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $150.00 $151.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $181.00 $185.00 Vikram Gandhi HSBC Raises Hold $173.00 $153.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $151.00 $163.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $168.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to KKR. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KKR compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for KKR's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into KKR's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on KKR analyst ratings.

Get to Know KKR Better

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $624.4 billion in total managed assets, including $505.7 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of September 2024. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets-private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate-and public markets-primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

A Deep Dive into KKR's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, KKR faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -26.81% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: KKR's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 35.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KKR's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.31%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.15, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

