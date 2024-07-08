8 Analysts Have This To Say About KKR

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for KKR (NYSE:KKR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated KKR and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $132.88, accompanied by a high estimate of $154.00 and a low estimate of $113.00. Marking an increase of 1.44%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $131.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive KKR. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $145.00 $157.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $116.00 $116.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $129.00 $120.00 Daniel Fannon Jefferies Lowers Buy $113.00 $115.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $114.00 $113.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $148.00 $154.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $154.00 $144.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $144.00 $129.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to KKR. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KKR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of KKR's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering KKR: A Closer Look

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $577.6 billion in total managed assets, including $470.6 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of March 2023. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

KKR's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: KKR's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 210.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: KKR's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): KKR's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: KKR's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.31. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

