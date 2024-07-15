8 Analysts Have This To Say About Integra Lifesciences

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 2 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $28.12, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A decline of 21.34% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Integra Lifesciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $27.00 $24.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $30.00 $28.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $28.00 $24.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $24.00 $37.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $40.00 $49.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $45.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $25.00 $37.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $26.00 $42.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Integra Lifesciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Integra Lifesciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Integra Lifesciences's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Integra Lifesciences: A Closer Look

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is a New Jersey-based medical equipment company focused on developing products for regenerative therapy, extremity orthopedics, and neurosurgical applications. The firm is organized into two primary segments: Codman specialty surgical and tissue technologies. Codman Specialty Surgical generates maximum revenue from its segmental operations. Integra serves Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world whilst it derives key revenue from domestic sales.

Financial Milestones: Integra Lifesciences's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Integra Lifesciences's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.14%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Integra Lifesciences's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Integra Lifesciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.15%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Integra Lifesciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Integra Lifesciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

