8 Analysts Have This To Say About Huntsman

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Huntsman and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $20.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. A decline of 11.05% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Huntsman by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $19.00 $22.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $18.00 $17.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $25.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $22.00 $25.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $24.00 Kieran De Brun Mizuho Lowers Neutral $21.00 $23.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $20.00 $23.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00

Huntsman Corp is a USA-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Amines, Maleic anhydride, and Epoxy-based polymer formulations. The company's products are used in adhesives, aerospace, automotive, and construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. It derives the majority of its revenue from the Polyurethanes segment,t which includes MDI, polyols, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), and other polyurethane-related products. Its geographical segments are the United States & Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Huntsman's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Huntsman's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.71%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntsman's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Huntsman's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

