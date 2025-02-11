8 Analysts Have This To Say About Gambling.com Gr

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $17.12, along with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.95% from the previous average price target of $15.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Gambling.com Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Announces Buy $16.00 - David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $16.00 $14.00 Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Buy $14.00 $13.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $16.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Gambling.com Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gambling.com Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gambling.com Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Gambling.com Gr's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Gambling.com Gr

Gambling.com Group Ltd is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a provider of digital marketing services in the online gambling industry. Its principal focus is on online casino and online sports betting and the fantasy sports industry. It generates revenue by referring online gamblers to online gambling operators.

Breaking Down Gambling.com Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Gambling.com Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 36.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Gambling.com Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gambling.com Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.85%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gambling.com Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, Gambling.com Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

