8 Analysts Have This To Say About Everest Group

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Everest Group (NYSE:EG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $435.0, a high estimate of $527.00, and a low estimate of $393.00. This current average has increased by 3.15% from the previous average price target of $421.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Everest Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $457.00 $440.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $527.00 - Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $403.00 $403.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Lowers Hold $405.00 $419.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $393.00 $392.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $438.00 $454.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $403.00 $387.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $454.00 $457.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Everest Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Everest Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Everest Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Everest Group

Everest Group Ltd is engaged in providing insurance services in the U.S., Bermuda, and international markets. It operates in Reinsurance and Insurance business. The Reinsurance operation writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies. The Insurance operation writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Bermuda, Canada, Europe, and South America.

A Deep Dive into Everest Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Everest Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Everest Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Everest Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.14% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Everest Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Everest Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

