8 Analysts Have This To Say About Essex Property Trust

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $319.12, along with a high estimate of $355.00 and a low estimate of $293.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $317.25, the current average has increased by 0.59%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Essex Property Trust's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $317.00 $315.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $293.00 $314.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $355.00 $370.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $344.00 $329.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $328.00 $303.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $309.00 $311.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $303.00 $304.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $304.00 $292.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Essex Property Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Essex Property Trust compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Essex Property Trust's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Essex Property Trust's Background

Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 256 apartment communities with over 62,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

Key Indicators: Essex Property Trust's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Essex Property Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.82% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essex Property Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 43.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essex Property Trust's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.66% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essex Property Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.56%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Essex Property Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

