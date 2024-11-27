8 Analysts Have This To Say About Alexandria Real Estate

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $125.0, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average represents a 5.57% decrease from the previous average price target of $132.38.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Alexandria Real Estate's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $121.00 $133.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $130.00 $140.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Outperform $130.00 $137.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $125.00 $130.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $125.00 $130.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $120.00 $130.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $124.00 $129.00 Nick Joseph Citigroup Lowers Neutral $125.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alexandria Real Estate. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alexandria Real Estate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Alexandria Real Estate's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Alexandria Real Estate: A Closer Look

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to life science, agtech, and technology tenants. The company has established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech, and technology campuses that provide tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech, and technology companies through venture capital platform.

A Deep Dive into Alexandria Real Estate's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Alexandria Real Estate displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Alexandria Real Estate's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alexandria Real Estate's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.9%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alexandria Real Estate's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Alexandria Real Estate's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.73.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

