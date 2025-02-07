8 Analysts Have This To Say About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Air Products & Chemicals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $357.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $385.00 and a low estimate of $320.00. Observing a 5.01% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $340.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Air Products & Chemicals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $320.00 $345.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $385.00 $375.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $350.00 $350.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Raises Overweight $365.00 $315.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $350.00 $330.00 Joshua Spector UBS Announces Buy $375.00 - John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $350.00 $323.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $365.00 $345.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Air Products & Chemicals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Air Products & Chemicals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Air Products & Chemicals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Air Products & Chemicals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Air Products & Chemicals analyst ratings.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $12.1 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024.

Breaking Down Air Products & Chemicals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Air Products & Chemicals's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.12%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Air Products & Chemicals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 61.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Air Products & Chemicals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Air Products & Chemicals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for APD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for APD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.