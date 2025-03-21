8 Analysts Assess Williams Companies: What You Need To Know

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $57.88, with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $51.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $55.71, the current average has increased by 3.9%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Williams Companies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $56.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $53.00 $51.00 Robert Catellier CIBC Raises Neutral $57.00 $56.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $63.00 $62.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $63.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $60.00 $56.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $46.00 Holly Stewart Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $51.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Williams Companies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Williams Companies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Key Indicators: Williams Companies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Williams Companies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, Williams Companies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

