8 Analysts Assess Westlake: What You Need To Know

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $166.12, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.39% from the previous average price target of $159.14.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Westlake among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Begleiter B of A Securities Raises Neutral $159.00 $151.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $170.00 $174.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Overweight $180.00 $162.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $170.00 $180.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $174.00 $157.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Underweight $135.00 $123.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $171.00 $167.00 John Roberts Mizuho Announces Outperform $170.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Westlake. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Westlake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Westlake's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Westlake's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Westlake's Background

Westlake Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, polymers and building products. Its Performance and Essential Materials segment offers a wide range of essential building blocks for making products utilized in everyday living, including olefins, vinyl chemicals, polyethylene, and epoxies. Its Housing and Infrastructure Products segment produces key finished goods for building products, pipe and fittings, and global compounds businesses.

A Deep Dive into Westlake's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Westlake's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.35%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westlake's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.98%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westlake's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Westlake's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

