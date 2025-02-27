8 Analysts Assess Steven Madden: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Steven Madden, revealing an average target of $39.75, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average has decreased by 9.14% from the previous average price target of $43.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Steven Madden's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Hold $35.00 $40.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $35.00 $38.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $38.00 $44.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $44.00 $44.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $44.00 $44.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $38.00 $45.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $40.00 $45.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $44.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Steven Madden. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Steven Madden compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Steven Madden's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Steven Madden's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Steven Madden analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its own stores and websites. The company's revenue comes from its operating segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories or Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Steven Madden: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Steven Madden's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.02% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Steven Madden's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steven Madden's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.73%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steven Madden's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.9% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SHOO

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Loop Capital Upgrades Hold Buy Dec 2021 Piper Sandler Upgrades Neutral Overweight Nov 2021 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SHOO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.