8 Analysts Assess Steel Dynamics: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $144.25, a high estimate of $158.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.52% increase from the previous average price target of $140.71.

A clear picture of Steel Dynamics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $158.00 $145.00 Philip Gibbs Keybanc Announces Overweight $155.00 - Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $131.00 Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Raises Buy $145.00 $125.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $132.00 $134.00 Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Lowers Hold $125.00 $145.00 Alexander Hacking Citigroup Lowers Buy $145.00 $160.00 Andrew Jones UBS Raises Neutral $149.00 $145.00

Steel Dynamics Inc operates as a domestic steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises hot rolled sheet, hot rolled plate, painted sheet products, cold rolled sheet, and others. Its reportable segments are steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations, and aluminum operations. Maximum revenue is generated from its steel operations segment, which consists of manufacturing various steel products and numerous coating operations. Its primary sources of revenue are currently from the manufacture and sale of steel products, the processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and the fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Steel Dynamics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.53%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Steel Dynamics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steel Dynamics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Steel Dynamics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

