8 Analysts Assess Sangamo Therapeutics: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Sangamo Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $6.5, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. Experiencing a 11.92% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $7.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Sangamo Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $2.00 $2.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Nicole Germino Truist Securities Lowers Buy $5.00 $7.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Maury Raycroft Jefferies Lowers Buy $3.00 $7.00 Jim Birchenough Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $2.00 $3.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sangamo Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sangamo Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sangamo Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Sangamo Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is a genomic medicine company committed to translating ground-breaking science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious neurological diseases. Its pipeline products include the Priority Neurology Pipeline offers Chronic Neuropathic Pain, Prion Disease, and Neurology; Partnered Programs offer Hemophilia A, Oncology, ALS/FTD, and Huntington's Disease; and Other Pipelines include Fabry Disease, Renal Transplant, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Multiple Sclerosis.

Key Indicators: Sangamo Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sangamo Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 425.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sangamo Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 29.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sangamo Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, Sangamo Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

