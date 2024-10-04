8 Analysts Assess Quanta Services: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Quanta Services and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $297.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $348.00 and a low estimate of $256.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.28% increase from the previous average price target of $287.57.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Quanta Services's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $348.00 $302.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $256.00 - Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $280.00 $270.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $319.00 $305.00 Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $280.00 $264.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $303.00 $286.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $302.00 $299.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $288.00 $287.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Quanta Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Quanta Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Quanta Services's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Quanta Services's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Quanta Services: A Closer Look

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under three reportable segments: electric power, renewables infrastructure, and underground utility and infrastructure.

Quanta Services: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Quanta Services showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.81% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.36%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quanta Services's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, Quanta Services adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

