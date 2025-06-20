8 Analysts Assess Prothena Corp: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $36.75, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average has decreased by 34.38% from the previous average price target of $56.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Prothena Corp is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $4.00 $22.00 Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $81.00 $110.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $29.00 $78.00 Rudy Li Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $18.00 $40.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $14.00 $30.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $30.00 $48.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $78.00 $80.00 Rudy Li Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Prothena Corp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Prothena Corp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Prothena Corp's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Prothena Corp

Prothena Corp PLC is a clinical biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare and peripheral amyloid diseases. The company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including ATTR amyloidosis [Coramitug (PRX004)], Alzheimer's disease (PRX123), Neurodegeneration (PRXPRX019), and Others.

Financial Insights: Prothena Corp

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Prothena Corp displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5556.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2128.54%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prothena Corp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prothena Corp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

