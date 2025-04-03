8 Analysts Assess PPG Indus: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on PPG Indus (NYSE:PPG) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PPG Indus, revealing an average target of $128.25, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Highlighting a 9.44% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $141.62.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of PPG Indus among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $135.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $115.00 $145.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $135.00 $153.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $120.00 $128.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $125.00 $144.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $140.00 $150.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $135.00 $150.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $126.00 $128.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PPG Indus. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PPG Indus. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PPG Indus compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PPG Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for PPG Indus's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into PPG Indus's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering PPG Indus: A Closer Look

PPG is a global producer of coatings. The company is the world's largest producer of coatings after the purchase of selected Akzo Nobel assets. PPG's products are sold to a wide variety of end users, including the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial markets. The company has a footprint in many regions around the globe, with less than half of sales coming from North America in recent years. PPG is focused on its coatings and specialty products and expansion into emerging regions, as exemplified by the Comex acquisition.

PPG Indus: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, PPG Indus faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.72% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: PPG Indus's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PPG Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.94.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

