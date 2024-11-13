8 Analysts Assess NetApp: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 4 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $134.38, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.19% from the previous average price target of $127.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NetApp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $150.00 $121.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $140.00 $138.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $147.00 $146.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $119.00 $116.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $134.00 $121.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Underperform $110.00 $105.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Neutral $120.00 $120.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Maintains Positive $155.00 $155.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NetApp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NetApp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for NetApp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into NetApp's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NetApp analyst ratings.

Discovering NetApp: A Closer Look

NetApp Inc is a provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. It generates maximum revenue from the Hybrid Cloud segment. The Hybrid Cloud segment offers a portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers recast their traditional data centers with the power of cloud. This portfolio is designed to operate with public clouds to unlock the potential of hybrid, multi-cloud operations. Hybrid Cloud is composed of software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services.

NetApp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, NetApp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.61% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NetApp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 23.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.85, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NTAP

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Barclays Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for NTAP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.