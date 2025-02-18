8 Analysts Assess Moodys: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Moodys (NYSE:MCO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $523.0, with a high estimate of $565.00 and a low estimate of $481.00. This current average has increased by 7.55% from the previous average price target of $486.29.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Moodys by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $531.00 $481.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $540.00 $510.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Hold $533.00 $459.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $508.00 $481.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $481.00 $468.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $545.00 $543.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Announces Buy $565.00 - Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $481.00 $462.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Moodys. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Moodys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Moodys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Moodys's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Moodys analyst ratings.

Delving into Moodys's Background

Moody's, along with S&P Ratings, is a leading provider of credit ratings on fixed-income securities. The ratings segment, Moody's Investors Service, includes corporates, structured finance, financial institutions, and public finance ratings. MIS represents a majority of the firm's profit and about half the firm's revenue. The other segment, Moody's Analytics, consists of decision solutions, research and insights, and data and information.

Moodys's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Moodys displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Moodys's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 29.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moodys's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.9%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Moodys's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.03. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

