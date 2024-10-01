8 Analysts Assess MaxLinear: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $25.5, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A decline of 11.7% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of MaxLinear by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $15.00 $26.00 David Williams Benchmark Lowers Buy $22.00 $28.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $25.00 $30.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $28.00 $38.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $26.00 $30.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $30.00 $26.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $30.00 $25.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MaxLinear. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MaxLinear compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for MaxLinear's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MaxLinear's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering MaxLinear: A Closer Look

MaxLinear Inc is a provider of radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications, the connected home, and for data center, metro, and long-haul fiber networks. The company's radio frequency receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. MaxLinear's product options include both radio frequency receivers and radio frequency receiver systems-on-chips. The company's products enable the distribution and display of broadband video and data content in a wide range of electronic devices. Customers for MaxLinear include original equipment manufacturers, module makers, and original design manufacturers.

Key Indicators: MaxLinear's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, MaxLinear faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -49.99% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MaxLinear's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MaxLinear's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.92%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.25.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

