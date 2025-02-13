8 Analysts Assess Martin Marietta Materials: What You Need To Know

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $619.0, with a high estimate of $650.00 and a low estimate of $600.00. Experiencing a 3.53% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $641.62.

The standing of Martin Marietta Materials among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $600.00 $630.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $650.00 $675.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $610.00 $670.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Lowers Overweight $600.00 $645.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $630.00 $640.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $600.00 $701.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $622.00 $657.00 Adrian Heurta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $640.00 $515.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Martin Marietta Materials. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Martin Marietta Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Martin Marietta Materials's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2023, Martin Marietta sold 199 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, accounting for most of its sales. The company also produces cement in Texas and uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Martin Marietta Materials's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Martin Marietta Materials's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Martin Marietta Materials's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Martin Marietta Materials's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

