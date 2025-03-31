8 Analysts Assess Halliburton: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $34.25, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. A decline of 8.37% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Halliburton among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $30.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $34.00 $34.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Lowers Buy $35.00 $40.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $37.00 $42.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $32.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $35.00 $43.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $41.00 $43.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $33.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Halliburton. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Halliburton compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Halliburton's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Halliburton's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Halliburton Better

Halliburton Co is North America's largest oilfield service company as measured by market share. Despite industry fragmentation, it holds a leading position in the hydraulic fracturing and completions market, which makes up nearly half of its revenue. It also holds strong positions in other service offerings like drilling and completions fluids, which leverages its expertise in material science, as well as the directional drilling market. While we consider SLB the global leader in reservoir evaluation, we think Halliburton leads in any activity from the reservoir to the wellbore. The firm's innovations have helped multiple producers lower their development costs per barrel of oil equivalent, with techniques that have been homed in over a century of operations.

Halliburton: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Halliburton's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.25% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Halliburton's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halliburton's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.91% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halliburton's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.82.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

