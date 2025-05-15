8 Analysts Assess FS KKR Capital: What You Need To Know

Ratings for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.12, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.32% lower than the prior average price target of $21.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of FS KKR Capital's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $21.00 $22.00 Mitchel Penn Oppenheimer Lowers Perform $21.00 $22.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $18.00 $19.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $19.00 $22.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $19.00 $21.00 Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $22.00 $21.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $22.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to FS KKR Capital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to FS KKR Capital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of FS KKR Capital compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of FS KKR Capital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of FS KKR Capital's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of FS KKR Capital's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FS KKR Capital analyst ratings.

Delving into FS KKR Capital's Background

FS KKR Capital Corp is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. The company's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company's portfolio is comprised of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of private middle market U.S. companies and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans and certain asset-based financing loans of private U.S. companies.

Breaking Down FS KKR Capital's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining FS KKR Capital's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -27.57% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: FS KKR Capital's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 89.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FS KKR Capital's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: FS KKR Capital's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.22.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FSK

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Perform Perform Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FSK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.