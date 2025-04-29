8 Analysts Assess Cheniere Energy: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $253.75, along with a high estimate of $265.00 and a low estimate of $242.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.12% from the previous average price target of $241.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cheniere Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Raises Buy $258.00 $254.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $242.00 $243.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $265.00 $252.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $247.00 $255.00 Robert Mosca Mizuho Raises Outperform $254.00 $248.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $254.00 $247.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Raises Buy $255.00 $237.00 Fotis Giannakoulis Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $255.00 $195.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cheniere Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cheniere Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cheniere Energy compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cheniere Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cheniere Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cheniere Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cheniere Energy analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

A Deep Dive into Cheniere Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Cheniere Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.02%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Cheniere Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.02% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cheniere Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 18.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheniere Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cheniere Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.49, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LNG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for LNG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.